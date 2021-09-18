New Yorkers Beware: First Covid Now Armed Gang Robberies

Eric Adams has stated the obvious, Mayor Bill de Blasio has allowing for crime to ravage the city. Adams vows to crack down on violent criminals. “Right now no one wants to do business in the city,” Adams said Friday on Bloomberg Radio. “Someone to come by and attempt a robbery while you sit down and enjoy a meal is just unacceptable.”

There is an armed gang terrorizing NYC in a string of robberies. At an Philippe Chow, an Upper East Side restaurant a victim was shot in the leg.

The incident happened after 10pm on Wednesday. Two masked, armed men attempted to rob two men of their Rolex watches. They stole one man’s Rolex watch and shot Melchior Cooke 28-year-old man on a first date in the leg when he tried to grab the robber’s weapon. Three suspects drove away in a Black SUV.

The armed robbery at Philippe Chow is the latest in a string of armed robberies targeting expensive jewelry.

Around 1:30am on June 11, a 23-year-old man was approached by four people in Inwood who attempted to strip him of his jewelry. When the young man resisted, the assailants fired several shots hitting him in the chest, butt, and leg before driving off with his watch, police reported.

On June 21, Milton Grant, a 34-year-old father of twins, was fatally shot in the head while driving when he and his friend 33-year-old Randal Chacon were approached by three men in Inwood around 5am. When Grant crashed his car and was robbed of his gold diamond encrusted chain, rings, and Rolex after leaving Opus Lounge night club in Inwood. Chacon was shot in the groin as the robbers took the chain from his neck, according to police.

On June 29, three men were recorded beating and robbing a man a 50-year-old man around 4:30pm at Master Deli and Grocery in the Bronx. The attackers got away with $750 in cash, a Rolex watch, two iPhones, and a necklace.

At around 4:20am on August 14, a 47-year-old man and his 27-year-old companion had just walked out of TAO Downtown on 9th Avenue when they were accosted by a duo that got out of a Mercedes-Benz parked on the corner of West 30th Street and Broadway. One of the occupants of the black Mercedes pulled a gun and had the victims hand over various items of jewelry, includeding chains, necklaces, rings, and a luxury Richard Mille watch, which was worn by the 47-year-old man. The thieves got away with $4million worth of baubles belonging to the 47-year-old man, as well as a $10,000 medallion necklace from his younger companion. Neither victim was harmed.

On August 19, a 34-year-old man was walking towards Broadway after leaving Pergola restaurant on West 28th Street when a black Mercedes-Benz pulled over, two men exited the vehicle and robbed the man. Taken were a Cuban necklace, a tennis bracelet and a high-end Audemar watch, with a total value of $100,000. They escaped in a black Mercedes-Benz.

Mayoral nominee Eric Adams returned to the scene of the crime the next day to dine with restaurant owner Philippe Chow, eating at the same table where the victim was shot. Adams shared his plan to handle crime if elected mayor. “We need to reinstitute our anti-gun unit, plainclothes unit to go out to target the gangs and guns, and get them off our streets.”