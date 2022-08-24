New Yorkers for Parks Kicks off 21st Annual Daffodil Project Honoring Lives Lost to 9/11 and COVID-19

New Yorkers for Parks today announced the launch of this year’s Daffodil Project, New York’s largest annual volunteer program, which brings together volunteers across New York City to plant daffodils as a living memorial to honor New Yorkers lost to 9/11 and COVID-19. Since the Daffodil Project’s inception in 2001, over 400,000 volunteers have planted more than 9 million daffodil bulbs.

Throughout twenty years of bulb distributions, plantings, and perennial blooms, the Daffodil Project’s mission has grown. Today, the project serves as memorial for the victims of September 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic, a catalyst for citywide parks stewardship and civic engagement advancing New Yorkers for Parks’ call for 1% of the city budget for NYC Parks, and a celebration of the New Yorkers championing parks equity and resilience in their communities.

“The Daffodil Project is an opportunity for New Yorkers to come together and create a beautiful, living memorial for those we’ve lost, sparking healing, togetherness, and joy,” said Adam Ganser, Executive Director of New Yorkers for Parks. “Flowers, parks, and natural spaces have a significant impact on our quality of life, and New York’s city government must follow through on the Mayor’s verbal commitment to increase spending for the Parks Department to 1% of NYC’s annual spending.”

Registration for volunteers opened today, and New Yorkers looking to participate in this year’s distribution can sign-up here. Distribution of the daffodils will take place on the following dates between 10:00am-1:00pm:

Sunday, September 25: Manhattan – Union Square North Plaza

Saturday, October 1: Queens – Far Rockaway at the RISE Center at 58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd

Saturday, October 1: Staten Island – Brookfield Park

Sunday, October 2: Bronx – Mill Pond Park

Sunday, October 16: Queens – Overlook at Forest Park

Sunday, October 23: Brooklyn – Prospect Park Plaza West

To learn more about the Daffodil Project, including how to register or where to find daffodil plantings, please visit ny4p.org/daffodil.