New Yorkers March For Their Rights To Protest de Blasio’s Vaccine Mandate

“This is a war call. This is a fight. Leave here and do something … Fight for your rights.”

This was the call as over a 1,000 people took to the streets in New York City to again protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. They gathered at Columbus Circle where speakers rallied.

This is happening as children ages 12 and older are forced to show proof they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get into restaurants or bars, gyms and indoor entertainment such as movies, theaters and schools.

This is happening as over 87,000 Afghanistan have come into this country unvaccinated.

This is happening as over a million immigrants have been allowed into this country and were shipped, bussed, plained to cities all over America including NY, sick and again unvaccinated.

More than 350 restaurants across New York City have filed a $2 billion class-action lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Attorneys General, demanding they allow indoor dining to resume in the Big Apple.

New York City is requiring all Department of Education employees to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by September 27, as well as Health Care Workers. Protestors have been showing up in droves all week. City union workers – particularly teachers – are enraged at the city’s mandate. Some teachers have announced they’re leaving the union, and the NYC PBA is threatening to sue the city.

People are concerned with long-term effects and why the vaccine isn’t working.

And what was Mayor Bill di Blasio’s response…he tweeted pictures from Harlem and praised the faith community Hope of Harlem’s work at COVID-19 community outreach.

In London

Protests are taking place all over the world.