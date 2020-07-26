New Yorkers Pay Attention

“We recognize a city government’s first responsibilities: to keep our neighborhoods safe; to keep our streets clean; to ensure that those who live here and those who visit can get where they need to go in every borough.” Bill de Blasio the day he was sworn in January 1, 2010

On The Brian Lehrer Show, de Blasio stated “my focus has not been on the business community and the elite, I am tempted to borrow a quote from Karl Marx here”. He then added “The business community matters, we need to work with the business community, we will work with the business community, but the city government represents the people, represents working people, and mayors should not be too cozy with the business community.” How is the city ever to return to normal with this mentality?

According to de Blasio, “We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since World War II, and we are safer for it.” How can someone state this, as shootings are up 130%, murders are up 23% and yet arrests are down 62%?

This ineffectual Mayor, emptied the jails claiming he has made the city “safer,” as the homicide rate is sky high and many of the arrests have been those who have been let out. As of June 13th approximately 2,500 defendants left Rikers early because of COVID and at least 250 have been arrested again since, according to Michael LiPetri, chief of Crime Control Strategies for the NYPD. Of those 250 re-offenders, they have been arrested 450 times, so far.

de Blasio has also canceled a graffiti-eradication program giving vandals free range to make the city worse than the 70’s.

Calling the besiege of Portland, Ore., as “peaceful protesters”, the question is what does this Mayor think war like looks like?

By the way did you know the subway’s now closes at 1 a.m.? We are no longer the city that never sleeps.

I love this city and we need to wake up!