NewYorkRep Presents CIVILWRIGHTS, a Ten-Minute Play Series

NewYorkRep (Gayle Waxenberg, Co-Founder, Executive Director),in association with Rashad V. Chambers and Five Ohm Productions, presents CivilWrights, a ten-minute play series, on Sun. January 17 at 7PM, streaming live at FiveOhm.TV. A response to the national crisis on systemic racism, four playwrights of color have written 10-minute mini plays on racism. This short play festival, a first in a series, will feature a range of subjects, perspectives and content within BIPOC realities, which explore the current and ongoing political and social climate around all forms of racism. Each series will be followed by a Town Hall style talk-back to foster conversation about equality and also create a more inclusive American Theatre. CivilWrights is free and open to all with registration. Register online at FiveOhm.tv/nyrep/civilwrights. Sunday’s CivilWrights event features the following four plays and a Town Hall discussion with the cast and creators:



Animals – The Last Days Of Amy Cooper written and directed by Jerome A. Parkerfeaturing James Edward Becton, David Gowe & Jessica Myrh Memorial Day. 2020. Worlds, eras and spirits collide when a bird watcher’s commune with nature is suddenly disrupted.



N%##&r of the Month (Or Feeding The Beast)by Akin Salawudirected by Kevin R. Freefeaturing Scott Ahearn, Madsie “Rachel” Flynn, Gabriel Lawrence & Namakula Mu Three co-workers, two black one white, at the progressive Reid Foundation argue with each other and their white boss on a zoom call about which social issue is most deserving of homepage coverage in the next newsletter and why.



Where We At. by Ren Dara Santiagodirected by Bobby Romanfeaturing Jared Wayne Gladly & TJ Weaver Two folks chillin’ over a recreational vice of choice dive into the existential nature of identity, relationships and life.



Those Wishing by James Anthony Tyler directed by Stevie Walker-Webb featuring Ebony Marshall-Oliver & Jacob Daniel Smith Oliviette, a black mother and Levante, her son, reason the best course of action to find Nate, Levante’s younger brother, missing for 3 days. Their conversation turns to recent police shootings and murdering of blacks, protests, and racism as teens at the hands of police. Levante tries talking Oliviette out of calling the police for help, finally revealing a secret that changes everything.



“I am honored to co-produce this series with NewYorkRep,” says Rashad V. Chambers, co-producer of CivilWrights. “I have always admired the organization’s mission statement to inspire and compel social change. Our country and industry are in a place of awakening and I am grateful that we can not only create opportunities for BIPOC writers and directors, but also be catalysts for awareness and action.” Visit FiveOhm.tv/nyrep/civilwrights to register your attendance at CivilWrights.



About The Playwrights



Jerome A. Parker (Playwright, Animals – The Last Days of Amy Cooper) is an award-winning, theater-maker/screenwriter/librettist from NYC whose original works champion black and brown heroes confronted and jettisoned by their histories. Highlighted works for the stage and screen include Bliss: A Soldier’s Tale (Public Theater); Like Johnny In The Dark (Dramatist Guild); and Kaya: Taste Of Paradise (New York Film Academy) with music and lyrics by award-winning composer, Anna K. Jacobs. He’s an alumnus of Williams College, The Juilliard School, UCLA School of Theater, Film, Television and New Media, the Public Theater EWG; and his fellowships include the Dramatist Guild, MacDowell, New York Stage and Film, Freedom Train Productions and most recently, the Writers Guild of America East. His pilot, “The Talented Ten,” is mentored by Frank Pugliese and recommended by Lydia Cavallo Zasa at the Screenwriters Colony. Currently Jerome’s an artistic resident at the Obie award winning theater, The Tank NYC, where his juke-box musical, The Black Queens is being workshopped virtually, pushing the limits of “live”. And as a collaborative librettist with Experiments in Opera NY, Everything For Dawn will premiere in 2021. www.PattersonProjects.biz



Akin Salawu (Playwright, N%##&r of the Month) is a writer, director, video editor & founder of LIT Council (a writers group for Men of Color @ The Tank). He is also a two-time Tribeca All Access Winner with a BA from Stanford and a Screenwriting MFA from Columbia. At Stanford, Akin founded ergo student theater troupe and was awarded the Sherifa Omade Ego Prize for mounting culturally diverse theater. Akin was a member of The Public Theater’s Inaugural Emerging Writers Group, Ars Nova’s Uncharted Musical Theater residency, & his first musical was part of The University of the Arts’ 2017 Polyphone Festival. Additionally, Akin wrote 2 short plays on Ferguson for Chicago’s American Theater and wrote Chapter 5 in the book, The Obama Movement.



Red Dara Santiago (Playwright, Where We At) is a Fili-Rican playwright from Yonkers and Harlem. In 2019, she became the inaugural recipient of Rising Phoenix Rep’s Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award. She is Rattlestick Playwrights Theater’s 2020 TOW Foundation playwright-in-residence; where production for the World Premiere of The Siblings Play was halted due to COVID-19. The Gods Play was presented as part of the Bushwick Starr Reading Series in March 2020. Something in the Balete Tree, a 2019 Finalist in the National Playwrights Conference,was written with the support of The Lark’s Playwrights Week 2020, Gingold Theatrical Group, Clubbed Thumb, and SPACE on Ryder Farm. The Siblings Play was developed with support from The Cherry Lane Theatre (Mentor Project), LAByrinth Theater, MCC Theater, and Ojai Playwrights Conference. She is on faculty at Williams College and The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. She is a guest teaching artist at Carnegie Mellon University for the Anti-Racist Theater Course designed by Nicole Brewer; the MUSE Scholars at Hunter College; The Young Women’s Leadership School, and the Co-Director of Playwriting Lab at MCC Youth Company alongside Lucy Thurber. She is a member of Rising Phoenix Rep, founding member & former Artistic Producer of Middle Voice at Rattlestick. 2020 Commissions: 3Views Theater, Letter to Versions of; En Garde Arts, As Hard As You Can; Radio Round, In The Shit; New York Rep, Where We At; The Drama Club, [to be titled]; SUNY Purchase, Subliminal; The Theatre Co, [to be titled]. @rendsanti



James Anthony Tyler (Playwright, Those Wishing) is the recipient of the 3rd Annual Horton Foote Playwriting Award and an inaugural playwright to receive a commission from Audible. His plays include Artney Jackson (World Premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival, 2018 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award), Some Old Black Man (Berkshire Playwrights Lab at St. James Place and 59E59 Theaters), Dolphins and Sharks (LAByrinth Theater Company and Finborough Theatre in London). He has an MFA in Film from Howard University and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from New York University. He is also a graduate of The Juilliard School’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program, and he recently was the Staff Writer for the new OWN Network show Cherish the Day created by Ava DuVernay.



NewYorkRep produces new plays and musicals that inspire and compel social change by telling stories that expose the travesty and beauty of our humanity. By illuminating social and ethical questions through art, we strive to create provocative theater that promotes empathy, compassion, and inclusion. Recent recognition includes the Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for “New American Play,” Off-West End award nomination for “Best Production” at the Southwark Playhouse, the Bergen Record Top 10 productions of the year, and the Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for “Best New Play.”



Rashad V. Chambers is the Founder and President of Esquire Entertainment, a New York entertainment company specializing in talent management and production. The talent management division represents actors, writers, directors, and choreographers working in theatre, television and film. The production division develops and produces theatrical and film productions. New York-based production company and AV specialists Five Ohm Productions has announced the launch of Five OHM TV, a hosting platform for curated virtual theatrical content and the work of independent artists. Founded by Graham Johnson in 2008 to provide employment consistency for freelance theatrical technicians and a one-stop-shop for the theater community, Five OHM Productions has become a leader in production design, engineering, equipment rentals, and labor for the New York arts and entertainment industries. As the re-opening of Broadway and off-Broadway theater remains uncertain, Five OHM has launched Five OHM TV to provide a home for varying professional-quality recorded and streaming theatrical content. “We see great potential in the digital work being performed and want to help elevate the production values,” Johnson said. Five OHM TV was created first and foremost to provide new opportunities for technicians and artists to go back to work. But also to bring audiences together and become a valuable resource to the Off-Broadway theatrical community and independent artists.”