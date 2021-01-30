Next September Brings Dear Evan Hansen To The Big Screen

It started Off Broadway, moved to Broadway, won a record seven Tony Awards and now on September 24, 2021 it will make its film debut.

Tony award winner Ben Platt is reprising awe inspiring role Evan Hansen. Julianne Moore will play Evan’s mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman and Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy. Also in the film is Danny Pino, DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, and Liz Kate are also attached in new roles specifically created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The story tells how Evan Hansen, an high school student with problems gets wrapped up in a social media snowball, after the suicide of his classmate Connor Murphy. Connor who stole Evan’s letter, mistakenly has his parent’s thinking Evan was Connor’s best friend. Evan gets caught up in a series of lies, that leads to betrayal.

Ben’s dad Marc Platt is part of the producing production team that includes Universal. The team has a contract with an early premium video-on-demand agreement with cinema chains AMC and Cinemark. That means the studio can debut a new movie on home entertainment after 17 days without a theater boycotting.