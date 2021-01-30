MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Next September Brings Dear Evan Hansen To The Big Screen

Next September Brings Dear Evan Hansen To The Big Screen

It started Off Broadway, moved to Broadway, won a record seven Tony Awards and now on September 24, 2021 it will make its film debut.

Tony award winner Ben Platt is reprising awe inspiring role Evan Hansen. Julianne Moore will play Evan’s mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman and Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy. Also in the film is Danny Pino, DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, and Liz Kate are also attached in new roles specifically created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. 

The story tells how Evan Hansen, an high school student with problems gets wrapped up in a social media snowball, after the suicide of his classmate Connor Murphy. Connor who stole Evan’s letter, mistakenly has his parent’s thinking Evan was Connor’s best friend. Evan gets caught up in a series of lies, that leads to betrayal.

Ben’s dad Marc Platt is part of the producing production team that includes Universal. The team has a contract with an early premium video-on-demand agreement with cinema chains AMC and Cinemark. That means the studio can debut a new movie on home entertainment after 17 days without a theater boycotting.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

When Broadway Comes Rushing Back: Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Part 1

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2021
Read More

Cicely Tyson Is On Her Way To Bountiful

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Remembering Cloris Leachman

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

A Chorus Line Stands Still as Choreographer Bob Avian Passes On

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

Tony-nominee Melissa Errico And Acclaimed Pianist Lara Downes Release Single of ‘Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe’

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

A New Decade for the Shubert’s as Philip J. Smith Dies

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 17, 2021
Read More

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Banner Celebrate Costume Industry Coalition

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 15, 2021
Read More

Elaine Paige on Sundays on the BBC

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 3, 2021
Read More