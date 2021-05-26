MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Night of a Thousand Judys Starring Alan Cumming, Karen Mason, Sam Harris, Mary Testa, Margo Seibert And More

Night of a Thousand Judys Starring Alan Cumming, Karen Mason, Sam Harris, Mary Testa, Margo Seibert And More

The ninth annual “Night of A Thousand Judys” –the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Sayre – will be presented as a streaming online event on Thursday, June 24 at8:00 PM Eastern. Performers will include Alan Cumming(Cabaret, “The Good Wife”), Vivian Reed (two-time Tony nominee), Sam Harris (The LifeGrease), Mary Testa (three-time Tony nominee), Karen Mason (Netflix’s “Halston,” Sunset Boulevard), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, CW’s “Katy Keene”) Jose Llana (The King & IHere Lies Love), Margo Seibert (RockyOctet), Jane Monheit (two-time Grammy-nominated vocalist), Grace McLean (The Great Comet of 1812Alice by Heart), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky BootsThe Wiz), Nadia Quinn (Bloody Bloody Andrew JacksonThe Robber Bridegroom), Duchess Trio (“Vocal Group of the Year” – Jazz Journalists Association), and Gabrielle Stravelli (award-winning vocalist), with others to be added. The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Watch the concert – which will be broadcast live and then available online for a month after the show – and donate to the cause at ThousandJudys.com.

“Night of a Thousand Judys” will honor the iconic Judy Garland with tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The virtual event is written and hosted by Justin Sayre, featuring Tracy Stark as music director. “Night of a Thousand Judys” is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. 

“We’re all getting back to normal, but maybe we can make a new normal,” says Justin. “A normal where LGBTQIA kids don’t experience homelessness at such a larger rate than most. Maybe our new normal can be better, for these kids. Maybe we can insist that it is. We all had to stay at home this year to be safe. We all deserve a home where they can be safe. That’s what the work, that’s the new normal that the Ali Forney Center is fighting for. We’re all honored to help them creating this new normal.”

The first eight annual events featured the talents of R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux, Cyrille Aimée, and Ann Hampton Callaway; singer/songwriters Bright Light Bright Light, Nellie McKay, Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Lena Hall, Tonya Pinkins, and Liz Callaway; leading men Adam Pascal, Daniel Reichard, and Telly Leung; downtown stars Justin Vivian Bond, Bridget Everett, and Lady Rizo; nightlife fixtures Maude Maggart, Karen Akers, and Natalie Douglas; and New York personalities Michael Musto, Austin Scarlett, and Frank DeCaro, among many others.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths—assisting nearly 1,400 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 65,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered site housing program. AFC’s goal is to provide them with the support and services they need to escape the streets and begin to live healthy and independent lives. 

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

Sexually Assaulted Female Needs Help

Suzanna BowlingMay 22, 2021
Read More

Mask or No Mask? If You Live In New York it’s A Mask Thanks To Cuomo!

Suzanna BowlingMay 16, 2021
Read More

Beautiful Skin Naturally – Essential Oil Blends for Mature Skin Care

WriterMay 13, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 11

Suzanna BowlingMay 11, 2021
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: The Beginning of My Invisible Battle

Gemma FarquharMay 7, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: The Broadway Teachers Workshop, Our Town, Red Bull Theater and SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young Hosts

Suzanna BowlingMay 7, 2021
Read More
Christy Altomare

What to Watch in The New Year: May 7

Suzanna BowlingMay 7, 2021
Read More

‘Everyone Wins’ Nominee Gift Bag Brings Golden Delight to Oscars Week

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 19, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: The Royale, Radio Nowhere, Avvatar/ As The Curtain Rises

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2021
Read More