Nina Simone Musical at Goodspeed!

Nina Simone Musical at Goodspeed!

Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical is an exuberant new musical with a tour-de-force performance by award-winning actor Laiona Michelle. From classical music prodigy to “High Priestess of Soul,” this story taps into the legend that is Nina Simone with an honest and powerful portrait of her rich life and her ultimate decline. Feel the passion, joy and pain of a woman adored by millions – then and now.

This musical is part of the Goodspeed by the River series. Pack a picnic and head to the Goodspeed lawn for a pre-show dinner and then enjoy the show under the tent while taking in beautiful views of the Connecticut River – just in time for sunset.

Goodspeed:  6 Main St, East Haddam, CT in the Goodspeed by the River Tent. This event takes place in a tent in the Goodspeed parking lot. Until August 29th

