No Bake Treats For The Family

Vietnamese Shrimp Spring Rolls with Hoisin Peanut Sauce From Bowl of Delicious
Ingredients
For the Spring Rolls:
- 8 Large Rice Paper Sheets
- 4 oz. Instant Vermicelli Noodles
- 1 lb. cooked shrimp cut into small pieces (see notes)
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh mint chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh basil chopped
- 2 carrots sliced thinly with a vegetable peeler
- 1/2 cucumber cut julienne
For the sauce:
- 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce
Instructions
- Boil some water (I used my teapot) and pour over the noodles in a bowl. Allow them to sit for about 3 minutes (or until softened), then drain and run cool water over them.
- Arrange all of your ingredients so they are easily accessed.
- Fill a large container or skillet with some warm water, and dip one rice paper roll into it for about 5 seconds. If it’s not completely malleable after 5 seconds, don’t worry- the residual water will seep into it while you are assembling the rolls and make it easy to roll up.
- Place the softened rice paper on a plate, and begin layering your ingredients on the bottom half of the paper. Begin with the noodles, then add the carrots, cucumbers, herbs, and finally the shrimp. Then, fold the sides of the rice paper over the filling and roll up like a burrito.
- Repeat for the remaining rice paper rolls.
- Mix all sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.
- Serve rolls with the sauce for dipping.
No-Bake Chocolate Honeycomb Tarts From BBC Good Foods
Ingredients for the crust
- 375g sheet ready-rolled sweet dessert pastry
- crème fraîche, to serve
For the honeycomb
For the filling
- To make the honeycomb, butter a large baking tray and line with baking parchment. In a large saucepan, heat the golden syrup and caster sugar until the sugar is melted. Increase the heat and boil until it becomes a dark caramel, then remove from the heat and leave to cool for 2 mins. Add the bicarbonate of soda and whisk like mad; the bubbles will be extremely hot, so be careful not to splash any on you. Quickly pour onto the tray to set. Can be done to this stage 2 days ahead.
- Line a 23cm round, loose-bottomed tart tin with the pastry, leaving any extra overhanging the edges. Chill for 30 mins.
- Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Line the pastry case with baking parchment, fill with rice or baking beans and bake for 15 mins. Remove the baking beans and parchment, and bake for another 5-7 mins until golden brown. Remove from the oven and turn it down to 140C/120C fan/gas 1.
- To make the filling, put the chocolate in a bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water. Leave to melt without stirring too much. Put the cream in a small pan and bring to the boil. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl, then pour over the cream, mixing the whole time. Add the chocolate to the cream mixture along with a pinch of salt and mix well to combine.
- Carefully pour the mixture into the tart case, place in the oven and switch it off. After 20 mins, remove and chill for at least 2 hrs to set. Serve the tart in slices scattered with crumbled honeycomb, with crème fraîche on the side.
