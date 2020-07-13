No Bake Treats For The Family

Grilled Peach Panzanella Salad From From Two Spoons
Ingredients
- 4 peaches, sliced into wedges
- 6 ounces french bread, halved lengthwise, into top and bottom a little less than half of a standard 16 ounce loaf
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 14 ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup fresh Basil leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh Cilantro leaves, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 Tablespoon Champagne vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt + more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper + more to taste
Directions
- Preheat grill.
- Brush peaches and French bread with olive oil so they do not stick to the grill.
- Place peaches directly onto hot grill, grill approximately 4 minutes until warm and soft. Place bread, oiled side down, directly onto hot grill. Grill approximately 1 minute until crusty and warm.
- Allow grilled peaches and bread to cool slightly. Chop grilled peaches into bite sized pieces. Slice bread into bite sized pieces.
- In a large bowl, gently combine tomatoes, peaches, bread, red onion, cannellini beans, basil, cilantro, and Italian parsley.
- In a small bowl, whisk 2 Tablespoons olive oil, champagne vinegar, salt and pepper.
- Add olive oil mixture to bowl of tomato and bread mixture and gently toss. Pour salad onto your serving platter.
- Allow to sit for 10 minutes. (The bread in this salad is better after it soaks up some of the juices from the tomatoes, dressing and peaches)
- Sprinkle salad with crumbled feta cheese.
- Add additional kosher salt, and cracked pepper to taste.
- Serve and Enjoy!
No Bake Cherry Cheesecake Icebox Cake From Life Made Sweeter
Homemade Cherry Pie Filling:
- 3 cups pitted cherries
- 3/4 cup honey or sugar
- 3 Tablespoons cornstarch + 3 tablespoons water
Optional Toppings:
- crushed graham cracker crumbs
- chopped nuts
- drizzle of chocolate
- powdered sugar for dusting
Instructions
- To make freshly whipped cream: With a hand mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer, whip 2 cups of heavy cream until it just holds soft peaks. Add 1/3 cup of powdered sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional) and whip to combine until stiff peaks hold. Do not overmix. Set aside 1/2 cup whipped cream for topping.
- In a separate large bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Fold in the 3 cups of whipped cream or Cool Whip.
- Assemble the cake: Spread a thin layer of the cream mixture in a 8 x 8 pan to coat the bottom.
- Place 3 graham crackers across the center of pan and then break up 1 or 2 more crackers as needed to fill in the gaps. Spread half of the cream mixture on top. Spoon an even layer of cherry pie filling and spread.
- Top with another layer of graham crackers, breaking them as needed to make them fit. Spread the remaining cream mixture over top. Add another layer of cherry pie filling.
- Top with the final layer of graham crackers. Spread the reserved 1/2 cup freshly whipped cream (or Cool Whip) over evenly.
- Arrange the last layer of the cherry pie filling evenly. Sprinkle on graham cracker crumbs on top.
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight until the graham crackers have softened completely. Serve chilled and dust with powdered sugar if desired.
For the Homemade Cherry Pie Filling:
- In a saucepan over medium heat, simmer cherries (stirring often) for 10 to 15 minutes, until they release their juices. Whisk in honey or sugar until dissolved.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together cornstarch with water until smooth and whisk into the saucepan. Turn heat to medium-high and cook until the filling has thickened, about 2 minutes; remove from heat, let cool, and use as pie filling.
