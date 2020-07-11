MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
No Bake Treats For The Family

Antipasto Chickpea Salad From Delish

Ingredients For The Dressing

  • 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 c. red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 clove garlic, minced 
  • 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients For The Salad

  • (15.5-oz) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 c. artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
  • 2 c. packed baby spinach
  • 8 oz. mozzarella balls, quartered
  • 1/2 c. grape tomatoes, halved
  • 4 oz. salami
  • 1/4 c. sliced black olives
  • 1/4 c. sliced pepperoncini peppers
  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk to combine dressing ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  2. Add all salad ingredients to bowl with dressing. Toss until all ingredients are combined and coated in dressing. 

No-Bake Coconut Lemon Tart From One Green Planet

Ingredients For The Crust

  • 11/2 cups rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup nut butter, of choice

Now Let’s Make The Crust

  • In a food processor or bowl blend the ingredients into a sand-like, somewhat sticky mixture. Press into a 7-8 inch tart pan. Set in the fridge to chill.

Ingredients To Make The Filling

  • 1 cup full-fat coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup almond milk, or other nut milk
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup, plus more to taste
  • 1 medium lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons agar agar
  • Turmeric powder, optional coloring
  • In a pot on medium heat, combine the coconut and nut milks. Bring to a simmer and stir well. Mix in the remaining filling ingredients, adjusting the amount of maple syrup and lemon juice to taste. Remove the mixture from heat and continue whisking until well-combined.
  • Let cool for 7-8 minutes and pour into the prepared tart crust. Place the tart in the fridge to set for at least 2 hours before serving.

