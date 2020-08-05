No Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes This Year

MSG Entertainment stated today on the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. “We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.”

The events company, which includes Madison Square Garden,MSG Sports, which owns the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers plans to lay off 400 people in total. The employees will receive severance and benefits packages and outplacement support, to help with their transition, according to a spokesperson. Already 5,900 employees have been let go. The company also set up set up a relief fund with contributions from CEO Dolan’s Family Foundation to help.

“This was a difficult decision for both companies, as we know that our success rests on the strength of our people, who consistently set the industry standard for excellence and professionalism. While we believe this is a necessary step to protect the long-term future of our businesses, we continue to actively pursue solutions that will allow us to safely reopen our doors, so we’re able to bring as many employees back as quickly as we can, once a return date for live events is established.”

The return of the NBA and NHL should help the company gain a foothold in order not to fold.