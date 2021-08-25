No Emmy For Andrew Cuomo and He Pardons Murders

Cuomo resigned as governor on Monday and at midnight, Kathy Hochul was sworn in and became New York’s first female governor.

That wasn’t the only blow to Cuomo, finally The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made a bold move and revoked his special Emmy for his COVID-19 briefings in 2020. The academy said in a statement that “his name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

Maybe this will give justice to the relatives of the COVID-19 deaths in senior care centers.

Cuomo said he’s “deeply” sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office but denied the sexual harassment allegations. Instead his last move was to grant five murders and a crook clemency. David Gilbert, 76, was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree robbery in 1983. He was a murdering domestic terrorist who participated in the killing of three innocent people, two police officers and a security guard, for money. Gilbert’s son, is San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. 68-year-old Greg Mingo, was sentenced in 1983 to serve 50 to life in the 1980 robbery-murder of a Queens couple. 62-year-old Robert Ehrenberg, got a 50-to-life sentence after he shot and killed a man during a 1992 robbery. 66-year-old Ulysses Boyd, was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 1986 killing at a Harlem crack house. The fifth was 59-year-old Paul Clark, convicted of second-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons possession after shooting and killing a 17-year-old at a block party. Clark was convicted of murder and attempted robbery of a cab driver that same year. Last but not least Lawrence Penn III, who was the founder of private equity firm Camelot Acquisitions, who served two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2015 to stealing more than $9 million from investors. The week before Cuomo granted clemency and pardoned to 10 convicted felons, three of whom had been jailed for murder.

Cynthia Nixon struck back at the down in the dumps Governor tweeting “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)”.

My only question is why did he not get rid of DeBlasio, now that would have been a win.