Events
No Longer Is It I Love New York But We Love NYC
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the “We Love NYC” campaign today.
“This ‘We Love NYC’ campaign will help to capture that energy and preserve the city’s spirit by encouraging New Yorkers of every background to come together, get involved and make a positive change in their community,” Hochul said in a statement. “Listen you guys, in the 1970s things were awful here and crime was at record levels,” Hochul said.
Have they looked at the statistics? For the month of January 2023, the number of overall shooting incidents and murders in New York City stands at a 24-year high. Then there is the migrant problem and DA Alvin Braggs letting criminals run rampant.
“New York is not coming back, New York is back,” stated Adams.
Anna Uzele, who plays Francine Evans inner Broadway musical New York, New York, sang the title song at the launch.
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience Makes Its Debut in New York City
Your presence is requested at the most exclusive ball of the season! Now is your chance to secure your invitation to an immersive experience transporting you straight to the Regency era. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you sip on cocktails and partake in an evening of music and dance. Rumor has it that Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is looking for the diamond of the season, but will you be the one to win her favor?
Starting Thursday, April 27 through the summer, with performances running Wednesdays through Sundays, head to Mediapro Manhattan Studio – 508 W 37th St. Join the waitlist today to reserve your spot HERE. Tickets start at $49.00 per person.
The event is a 90-minute immersive experience, co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland and Fever, The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience will transport fans of the hit series and global sensation to England’s Regency-era London for a performance with musicians playing LIVE music inspired by the series, including the classical covers of contemporary songs. Guests will relive iconic love stories through a music and dance show and immersive character interactions.
Attendees will be greeted by the voice of the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, and are presented with opportunities to prove they are deserving of Her Majesty, the Queen’s attention in an attempt to win the Queen’s favor to be named the season’s Diamond. The experience features immersive vignettes, including a Regency-era Painting Studio for guests to strike their most regal pose, and a boutique to admire original costumes from Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Broadway
Kids Night On Broadway Is Tonight
Kids’ Night on Broadway, is where young people age 18 and under can see a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult*. A Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, and more. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks and activity books.
Participating shows include:
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
Aladdin
Bad Cinderella
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Camelot
Chicago
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Kimberly Akimbo
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
The Lion King
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Shucked
SIX (NOTE: due to show schedules, the Kids’ Night promotion for SIX took place yesterday)
Some Like it Hot
Wicked
If you haven’t gotten your ticket,,,,it is time to do so.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
Carmine Appice and David Salidor
SIXX APPICE –— (Via Ultimate Clsssic Rock) Nikki Sixx spoke out against Carmine Appice’s claim that guitarist Mick Mars had been in dispute with his bandmates in the run-up to his retirement from Motley Crue. Mars’ departure was announced on the completion of their 2022 Stadium Tour, with John 5 named as his replacement soon afterwards. The official reason given was that Mars’ longterm illness had finally caught up with him – but in a recent interview, former Ozzy Osbourne and Vanilla Fudge drummer Appice suggested otherwise.
“[Mars] told me, ‘When I was on the Stadium Tour, I was not happy,’” Appice told Ultimate Guitar. “Basically, everything was on tape; it was all planned out and ultimately a lot of crap. … The truth is that everything has been weird for a while with Motley Crue… Mick told me that people that came to see it could tell that it was all pre-recorded and that everything was on tape.”
Appice added that Mars “would travel alone on a bus while the other guys flew everywhere,” and continued: “He said, ‘Man, these guys are pissing their money away, flying to every gig.’ They were all busy still trying to be rock stars, and Mick just wanted to play the music. … [T]here were a lot of disagreements. I think he was just done.” When Mars was told about Crue’s World Tour with Def Leppard, Appice claimed, the guitarist told his colleagues: “You can do it. I’m not going out with you for this.”
Earlier this week Sixx appeared to refer indirectly to Appice’s comments, tweeting: “Love how people talk FOR us without talking TO us. This is why the media has lost credibility. Obviously by printing BS they make money off of advertising and we’re not into that clickbait game. When the truth comes out it will be FROM us.”
But he was more direct during a Twitter Q&A session last night. “A washed up drummer trying to speak for us? And bottom feeder media running with it to make money off of lies? Welcome to the sad new world of LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME,” the bassist wrote.
He more or less repeated the same answer when asked: “Is what Carmine Appice said true?” Sixx replied: “A washed up drummer speaking for our band without any of the facts is as ridiculous as bottom feeder media running with stories without fact checking. When you hear the truth it will be from us.” He later commented: “It’s a funny money game.”
Crue will continue on the road through much of the year. Asked if 5’s status in the group was secure, Sixx stated: “Of course. He’s our guitar player. We have big plans.
Seems like there’s really a rumble in the metal-jungle. First off, I love these names … but, the name ‘Carmine Appice’ actually sounds pretty normal.
The metal world is a rough one for sure with fanzines named Blabbermouth; Louder Sound; Metal Edge; Metal Anarchy; Chaoszine; and Metal Injection. Remember, look before you leap!
SHORT TAKES — Growing up, every Sunday night was family-dinner night at the steak-eatery The Longhorn in Rockville Center, Long Island. Sure it was a long-time ago, but the memory survives (as does the memory of our favorite waiter Tomas). Did you know that Micky Dolenz’s father George, owner and operated a restaurant in the heart of the Sunset Strip called The Marquis? The always regal-Alison Martino did a terrific piece on it, check it out here: https://martinostimemachine.blogspot.com/2022/02/the-marquis-restaurant-once-located-on.html?m=1&mibextid=uc01c0&fbclid=IwAR3wCiU_sgRmpjqWGpda_mEHthrj7OS1UfLOVkvYdbfVP_d5Iz0fO-KZbUw
