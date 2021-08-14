No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

Feinstein’s/54 Below will be streaming two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz and Quantico’s Jay Armstrong Johnson in their program Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Norbert Leo Butz Sings Torch Songs For A Pandemic streams on Sat., August 21 at 7:00 PM ET/Tickets $25

Join two-time Tony Award® winner Norbert Leo Butz (Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, The Last 5 Years) for this intimate set of tunes inspired by seven months of isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming the NBC series “Debris.”

In this, Norbert’s third original show at Feinstein’s/54 Below, the actor and singer sings songs of alienation and anxiety, hope and transformation, and the healing power of a perfectly written pop song. Sans his usual band, the evening features Norbert playing all his own arrangements, on piano and guitar, of some of pop and rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest all time songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. Each night will feature a duet with a surprise special guest.

Norbert will also play live at Feinstein’s/54 Below August 19 – 21.

Jay Armstrong Johnson streams Wed., September 1 at 9:45 PM ET/Tickets $15

There’s no place like home, and Jay Armstrong Johnson is thrilled to be back home at Feinstein’s/54 Below on his birthday as he pays tribute to the country music that inspired him as a young Texan. Expect tunes from his OG diva, Reba McEntire, those establishment challengers, The Chicks, as well as the king of country, Garth Brooks. He might even take a trip down memory lane as he revisits country inspired songs from his career on Broadway and beyond. Yee Haw, y’all! It’s gonna be a boot scootin’ root tootin’ helluva good time.

Jay Armstrong Johnson has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town (Chip), Hands on a Hardbody (Greg), Hair (Claude), and Catch Me If You Can. The New York Times called his performance as Anthony Hope in the New York Philharmonic’s Sweeney Todd “affecting and ardent,” and his performance as Herman in Encores’ Most Happy Fella “a standout.”

Known for his thrilling vocal prowess in modern projects like Ryan Scott Oliver’s 35MM (Galapagos Art Space, iTunes) and for his skill and charm at old-school song and dance in projects like Pirates! (The MUNY), Johnson premiered his personal, eclectic solo show at Feinstein’s/54 Below. The New York Times wrote about the evening: “Mr. Johnson’s engaging performance was a getting-to-know-you event… The more passion he poured into ballads, the better he sounded; he has the gift.”