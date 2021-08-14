MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

Feinstein’s/54 Below will be streaming two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz and Quantico’s Jay Armstrong Johnson in their program Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Norbert Leo Butz Sings Torch Songs For A Pandemic streams on Sat., August 21 at 7:00 PM ET/Tickets $25

For tickets and more information, click here.

Join two-time Tony Award® winner Norbert Leo Butz (Big FishCatch Me If You CanDirty Rotten ScoundrelsWickedThe Last 5 Years) for this intimate set of tunes inspired by seven months of isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming the NBC series “Debris.”

In this, Norbert’s third original show at Feinstein’s/54 Below, the actor and singer sings songs of alienation and anxiety, hope and transformation, and the healing power of a perfectly written pop song. Sans his usual band, the evening features Norbert playing all his own arrangements, on piano and guitar, of some of pop and rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest all time songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. Each night will feature a duet with a surprise special guest.

Norbert will also play live at Feinstein’s/54 Below August 19 – 21.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Jay Armstrong Johnson streams Wed., September 1 at 9:45 PM ET/Tickets $15 To purchase tickets for the in-person event, click here.

Here is a video from us from 5 years ago

There’s no place like home, and Jay Armstrong Johnson is thrilled to be back home at Feinstein’s/54 Below on his birthday as he pays tribute to the country music that inspired him as a young Texan. Expect tunes from his OG diva, Reba McEntire, those establishment challengers, The Chicks, as well as the king of country, Garth Brooks. He might even take a trip down memory lane as he revisits country inspired songs from his career on Broadway and beyond. Yee Haw, y’all! It’s gonna be a boot scootin’ root tootin’ helluva good time.

Jay Armstrong Johnson has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town (Chip), Hands on a Hardbody (Greg), Hair (Claude), and Catch Me If You CanThe New York Times called his performance as Anthony Hope in the New York Philharmonic’s Sweeney Todd “affecting and ardent,” and his performance as Herman in Encores’ Most Happy Fella “a standout.”

Known for his thrilling vocal prowess in modern projects like Ryan Scott Oliver’s 35MM (Galapagos Art Space, iTunes) and for his skill and charm at old-school song and dance in projects like Pirates! (The MUNY), Johnson premiered his personal, eclectic solo show at Feinstein’s/54 Below. The New York Times wrote about the evening: “Mr. Johnson’s engaging performance was a getting-to-know-you event… The more passion he poured into ballads, the better he sounded; he has the gift.”

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

NYPD Does Little About Asian Hate Crime As Broadway Alumni is Hurt

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2021
Read More

Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Applications Being Accepted Into DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: 74th Annual Tony Awards, Pass Over, MJ Casting, Beanie Feldstein and Funny Girl

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2021
Read More

One Broadway Show Down and Another On It’s Way

Suzanna BowlingAugust 10, 2021
Read More

Ann Crumb: From my Memoir, 200 Times a Year. My Life in, At and Around the Theatre

Lawrence HarbisonAugust 10, 2021
Read More

Broadway….Live, Streaming, PBS, Apple TV Netflix or on Amazon Prime?

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2021
Read More

To Be or Not To Be Could Hamlet Be a New Broadway Musical

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2021
Read More

Liza, The Golden Years of Broadway and Wicked

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More