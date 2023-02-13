Out of Town
No Shrinking Violets – Steel Magnolias – Act II Playhouse
It’s 1987 in a small town in Louisiana. Truvy’s salon is the gathering place for the local ladies to get their hair done and soak up their weekly dose of neighborhood gossip. But in Act One, Scene one, the day is no ordinary day. Truvy has just hired Annelle, a new girl in town, and it’s Shelby’s wedding day.We meet Clairee, the rich Mayor’s wife, M’Lynn, Shelby’s concerned mother and Ousier, the town’s Complainer-in-Chief and see how their lives are all intertwined. These ladies are no wallflowers or shrinking violets but rather funny, feisty and full of life.
The play, a comedy/drama by Robert Harling originally opened Off-Broadway at the WPA Theatre, in New York City in 1987. The production transferred to the Lucille Lortel Theatre and closed in February 1990 after 1,126 performances. A National Tour was launched in 1989. The play made its Broadway debut in 2005 and opened at the Lyceum Theatre but only ran for 136 performances. Since then it has gone on to have performances all over the world. Due in no small part to the popularity of the film adaptation in 1988 by Harling and Herbert Ross.
A strong cast is heralded by Sabrina Profitt’s ferocious portrayal of M’Lynn, Penelope Reed’s hysterical Ousier and Carolyn Nelson’s charmingly graceful Clairee.
The set evochs the vibrant colors of the 80’s and a nostalgic look at when hair salons were true hives of community.
It is extremely difficult to wig only part of a cast especially in a small venue. And when some ladies are not wigged, it makes the ones who are stand out. The most successful hairdos were on the cast members who used their own hair. That being said, the majority of the wigs looked fine, except for Shelby’s last hairdo which needed to be more attractive.
But let’s not split hairs here. The show is funny and poignant and it’s great to be able to go to the theatre and feel something again.
Running through February 26th – ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.
Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, Running through February 26, 2023 at Act II Playhouse, 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA Directed by Megan Bellwoar
Out of Town
Naughty, Gawdy, Bawdy Broads at 1812 Productions
Ladies, if you’d like to see the funniest, naughtiest, bawdiest bunch of babes, check out 1812’s production of “Broads” currently running at the Plays and Players Theatre until February 26th. Curated and directed by Artistic Director, Jennifer Childs, “Broads” is a comedic revue with music featuring the words of wit and wisdom from the mouths of Sophie Tucker, Mae West, Belle Barthe, Saucy Sylvia, Rusty Warren, Moms Mabley and a host of other fearless comediennes who paved the way for such contemporaries as Wanda Sykes, Amy Shumer and Lisa Lampanelli. The list could go on. These were all strong, outspoken dames who weren’t afraid to tell it like it was about men, sexual mores and societal injustice.
There are songs that these pioneer women sang, readings from their books and plays and the best of their stand-up routines. I always knew that Mae West wrote plays that ran on Broadway to scandalous revues and sold out audiences which made her a star. But I didn’t know that she also wrote novels about bad ass women. However, there are the Mae West one liners that we all remember. And there are some Sophie Tucker jokes that you may recognize as Bette Midler incorporated them into her act. There are a few songs that you may have heard before but there’s one song you probably never heard of — which should send you into torrents of giggles. But I can’t tell you the title or it will give the joke away.
Childs’ third exploration of women in comedy features, Melanye Finister, Rebecca Robbins and Mary Elizabeth Scallen. All these ladies deliver the material with verve and style. They are funny, sassy and classy (even when the jokes aren’t). But a vocal stand out is Rebecca Robbins with her strong, lyrical soprano who sounds great singing in her high or low register. Mary Elizabeth Scallen does a terrific monologue of “spoonerisms” that shows off her dexterous verbal ability. And Melanye Finister does a great Moms Mabley impersonation wherein she also sings a moving version of “Abraham, Martin and John”. The cast is amply supported by Music Director, Mark Randall on the piano.
The Plays and Players Theatre, an old vaudeville house is the perfect backdrop for this comedic blast from the past. But whether the jokes be old or new — if they were funny then — they’re still funny now. So if you go, be prepared to laugh your patootie off.
1812 Productions presents “Broads” running through February 26, 2023 at Plays and Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
Curated & Directed by Jennifer Childs
Music Director & Accompanist – Mark Randall
Events
Time To Plan a Road Trip For The Boston Pops Ragtime
On July 8, 2023 at 8pm, The Boston Pops will perform a symphonic version of Ragtime, prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty especially for the Pops at Tanglewood.
Directed by Jason Danieley, the cast includes Elizabeth Stanley as Mother, Nikki Renée Daniels as Sarah, Tony nominee A.J. Shively as Mother’s Younger Brother, John Cariani as Tateh, David Harris as Father, and Klea Blackhurst as Emma Goldman. Alton Fitzgerald White will reprise his role as Coalhouse Walker Jr., 24 years after he appeared in the show’s original Broadway run.
Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime weaves together the stories of three intersecting groups in the U.S. in the early 20th century: Eastern European immigrants, the African American community in Harlem, and an upper-class white family. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.
Out of Town
Wuthering Heights Storms Into Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Chicago has been roused from its winter doldrums by a breath of fresh air blowing across the Yorkshire moors. The Wise Children’s production of director/adapter Emma Rice’s poetic, overtly theatrical, contemporary-tinged adaptation of Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel, Wuthering Heights, a big hit in London, has been imported intact to Chicago Shakespeare Theater for a limited run. This brilliant, endlessly inventive production pulses and throbs with music, puppetry, theatricality, social conscience, and an ensemble of ravishing performances. It’s the not-to-be-missed event of the season.
Chicago audiences are no strangers to this story theater style, which has been taught at Northwestern University in the oral interpretation department for decades. Actors alternate between narrating the action and living within it. The upstage wall is a projection screen filled with moody images of the Yorkshire moors. Actors, seated in chairs around the stage, come in and out to move fragmentary walls and doors representing houses. They carry books on sticks which flap like birds. The onstage band provides a pulsing, beautiful underscore peppered with Near Eastern influences, along accompaniment to the many songs that enliven the production.
Ms. Rice’s adaptation is far more complete and faithful to the spirit of the book than the overly romanticized 1939 film, which most fans of the book no doubt have seen. The book tells the story of two neighboring families, the Lintons and the Earnshaws, who live on the Yorkshire moors. It is a dark and passionate tale of unrequited love and pitiless revenge which takes the lives of several family members before the later generation can finally break the pattern.
In the book, the story is told to a tenant on the property in flashback by the nanny, Nellie Dean. Ms. Rice has replaced that narrator with a Greek chorus representing the moors themselves, lead by the expressive Jordan Laviniere. The chorus lends commentary in song and dance, adding energy, beauty, and lightness to what could be an otherwise grim scenario. They also warn of what is to come, singing “Be careful what you seed.”
The real story begins when Mr. Earnshaw (T.J. Holmes) adopts an ophan boy he finds on the docks, whom he names Heathcliff. In another highly theatrical choice, Heathcliff and all the other young children are played by life sized puppets, carried onstage by members of the ensemble.
This adaptation makes it quite clear that Heathcliff is not a smooth, white boy who will grow up to be Laurence Olivier. When grown, he is chillingly played with a proud and brooding sense of menace, and a native Indian accent, by Liam Tamne. We quickly realize in this production that this is a story not just of class prejudice but racial prejudice as well.
When Earnshaw dies, his son, Hindley, now lord of the manor, relegates Heathcliff to the status of a stable boy. Nonetheless, Heathcliff grows up alongside Earnshaw’s other child, Catherine, and falls in love with his playmate. On opening night, Catherine was played by her cover, Katy Ellis. She was magnificently earthy, funny, passionate, haunted, and vulnerable. She tugged at my heart with every breath, and simply could not have been better.
When Catherine marries the wealthy but bland neighbor boy, Edgar Linton, played by the physically expressive Sam Archer, instead of Heathcliff, and proclaims that it would have been beneath her to marry him, she drives a stake into Heathcliff’s heart which leads him on a twenty year path of revenge against Catherine’s family. Only after the death of both Heathcliff and Catherine can her own daughter, also named Cathy, and Hareton Earnshaw, the son of Hindley, restore peace and love to the moors.
Young Cathy is played by Eleanor Sutton, who also plays Hindley’s silly wife, Frances. She, too, is powerfully passionate, rivetingly direct, and utterly beautiful from the depths of her soul. In the dual role of Hindley and his own son, Hereton, Tama Phethean manages to earn our sympathy and understanding in his complex presentation of two dark and troubled men.
T.J. Holmes is outstanding as the doctor who spends most of his time dispensing family members to the great beyond. In a top hat and frock coat, with his thin limbs and large, mobile face, looking rather like Jiminy Cricket come to life, he created a very funny and almost otherworldly presence.
However, the most delightful and surprising performer of the evening, among many great actors, was for me, Georgia Bruce. She is very petite and deliberately boyish here. So she makes either an excellent whiny young woman as Isabelle Linton, the sister of Hindey whom Heathcliff marries to spite Catherine when she rejects him, or later as her own spoiled and weak son, Little Linton. She made me smile with every single line reading or gesture.
I had always thought of Wuthering Heights as a tale mired in darkness. But there is unexpected light at the end of this story which this production delivers as well, sending the audience home with the wonderfully satisfying sense of having lived through the soul-shaking tale themselves, much as its surviving characters do.
Kudos to the whole production team, including composer Ian Ross, movement director and choeographer Eta Murfit, Music Diretor Pat Moran, and the entire design staff.
This production will live in my memory for years to come, as I’m sure it will in yours if you are fortunate enough to see it. Get your tickets while you can.
Wuthering Heights plays at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier now through February 19
