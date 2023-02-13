No Shrinking Violets – Steel Magnolias – Act II Playhouse

Chicago has been roused from its winter doldrums by a breath of fresh air blowing across the Yorkshire moors. The Wise Children’s production of director/adapter Emma Rice’s poetic, overtly theatrical, contemporary-tinged adaptation of Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel, Wuthering Heights, a big hit in London, has been imported intact to Chicago Shakespeare Theater for a limited run. This brilliant, endlessly inventive production pulses and throbs with music, puppetry, theatricality, social conscience, and an ensemble of ravishing performances. It’s the not-to-be-missed event of the season.

Chicago audiences are no strangers to this story theater style, which has been taught at Northwestern University in the oral interpretation department for decades. Actors alternate between narrating the action and living within it. The upstage wall is a projection screen filled with moody images of the Yorkshire moors. Actors, seated in chairs around the stage, come in and out to move fragmentary walls and doors representing houses. They carry books on sticks which flap like birds. The onstage band provides a pulsing, beautiful underscore peppered with Near Eastern influences, along accompaniment to the many songs that enliven the production.

Ms. Rice’s adaptation is far more complete and faithful to the spirit of the book than the overly romanticized 1939 film, which most fans of the book no doubt have seen. The book tells the story of two neighboring families, the Lintons and the Earnshaws, who live on the Yorkshire moors. It is a dark and passionate tale of unrequited love and pitiless revenge which takes the lives of several family members before the later generation can finally break the pattern.

In the book, the story is told to a tenant on the property in flashback by the nanny, Nellie Dean. Ms. Rice has replaced that narrator with a Greek chorus representing the moors themselves, lead by the expressive Jordan Laviniere. The chorus lends commentary in song and dance, adding energy, beauty, and lightness to what could be an otherwise grim scenario. They also warn of what is to come, singing “Be careful what you seed.”

The real story begins when Mr. Earnshaw (T.J. Holmes) adopts an ophan boy he finds on the docks, whom he names Heathcliff. In another highly theatrical choice, Heathcliff and all the other young children are played by life sized puppets, carried onstage by members of the ensemble.

This adaptation makes it quite clear that Heathcliff is not a smooth, white boy who will grow up to be Laurence Olivier. When grown, he is chillingly played with a proud and brooding sense of menace, and a native Indian accent, by Liam Tamne. We quickly realize in this production that this is a story not just of class prejudice but racial prejudice as well.

When Earnshaw dies, his son, Hindley, now lord of the manor, relegates Heathcliff to the status of a stable boy. Nonetheless, Heathcliff grows up alongside Earnshaw’s other child, Catherine, and falls in love with his playmate. On opening night, Catherine was played by her cover, Katy Ellis. She was magnificently earthy, funny, passionate, haunted, and vulnerable. She tugged at my heart with every breath, and simply could not have been better.

When Catherine marries the wealthy but bland neighbor boy, Edgar Linton, played by the physically expressive Sam Archer, instead of Heathcliff, and proclaims that it would have been beneath her to marry him, she drives a stake into Heathcliff’s heart which leads him on a twenty year path of revenge against Catherine’s family. Only after the death of both Heathcliff and Catherine can her own daughter, also named Cathy, and Hareton Earnshaw, the son of Hindley, restore peace and love to the moors.

Young Cathy is played by Eleanor Sutton, who also plays Hindley’s silly wife, Frances. She, too, is powerfully passionate, rivetingly direct, and utterly beautiful from the depths of her soul. In the dual role of Hindley and his own son, Hereton, Tama Phethean manages to earn our sympathy and understanding in his complex presentation of two dark and troubled men.

T.J. Holmes is outstanding as the doctor who spends most of his time dispensing family members to the great beyond. In a top hat and frock coat, with his thin limbs and large, mobile face, looking rather like Jiminy Cricket come to life, he created a very funny and almost otherworldly presence.

However, the most delightful and surprising performer of the evening, among many great actors, was for me, Georgia Bruce. She is very petite and deliberately boyish here. So she makes either an excellent whiny young woman as Isabelle Linton, the sister of Hindey whom Heathcliff marries to spite Catherine when she rejects him, or later as her own spoiled and weak son, Little Linton. She made me smile with every single line reading or gesture.

I had always thought of Wuthering Heights as a tale mired in darkness. But there is unexpected light at the end of this story which this production delivers as well, sending the audience home with the wonderfully satisfying sense of having lived through the soul-shaking tale themselves, much as its surviving characters do.

Kudos to the whole production team, including composer Ian Ross, movement director and choeographer Eta Murfit, Music Diretor Pat Moran, and the entire design staff.

This production will live in my memory for years to come, as I’m sure it will in yours if you are fortunate enough to see it. Get your tickets while you can.

Wuthering Heights plays at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier now through February 19