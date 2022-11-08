MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Norah Jones + Big Freedia Joins Tank and the Bangas for Blue Note Residency

Norah Jones + Big Freedia Joins Tank and the Bangas for Blue Note Residency

Multi-Grammy winning singer and pianist Norah Jones has announced she will play with Tank and the Bangas’ as a special guest on Friday, November 11th, kicking off their 6 night residency at New York’s iconic Jazz club Blue Note New York, 131 W 3rd Street from November 11 – November 20. This will mark the first show Norah has done with Tank & the Bangas since 2017, aside from their performance on her podcast, watch here.

The iconic Big Freedia (featured on Beyonce’s hit “Break My Soul”), recently announced to appear on BET+ “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” will also be joining Tank and the Bangas as a special guest on November 18th. More guests will include Keyon Harrold, Isaiah Sharkey, Kat Edmonson, Brandee Younger.
Coming from New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas are surrounded by plenty of grand musical traditions. And the five-piece group has a rare knack for combining various musical styles- fiery soul, deft hip-hop, deep-groove R&B and subtle jazz- into one dazzling, cohesive whole that evokes the scope of New Orleans music while retaining a distinctive feel all its own. “It’s music that can’t really be put in a box,” says singer and poet Tarriona “Tank” Ball.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

