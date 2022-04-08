Norbert Leo Butz and Jessica Vosk Guest Star With Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage– New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present acclaimed cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf in an album release concert for Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, on Monday, May 2 at 7:00 PM. This will be a joint album release and birthday celebration featuring her longtime friend and birthday twin, Charlie Alterman (Musical Director: Next to Normal, Godspell, Pippin), on piano and vocals. The show will feature special guests Norbert Leo Butz (two-time Tony Award winner), Jessica Vosk (Wicked) and comedian Myq Kaplan (“The Tonight Show,” “Conan”). Tickets are $35, which includes a $15 food and beverage credit. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Dorman-Phaneuf’s debut solo album, Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, was released in September 2021 on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals. It features gorgeous, all-new instrumental arrangements of classic and contemporary songs from Broadway composers Leonard Bernstein, Jason Robert Brown, Adam Guettel, Alan Menken, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, Richard & Robert Sherman, Stephen Sondheim and Kay Swift. The concert will feature iconic Broadway hits like

“Beauty and the Beast,” “Maria,” “Send in the Clowns” and a medley of Richard Rodgers classics. Click HERE to stream or download the album.

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf has established a busy career in New York City as a solo, chamber, Broadway and recording artist. Since 2003 she has held chairs in 18 Broadway shows, including The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday in the Park with George, and currently Paradise Square. Off-Broadway credits include the premiere productions of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002). Following her sold-out debut at Birdland Jazz Club in 2018 she continues to present headlining shows featuring Broadway’s greatest stars. Her cello arrangements have become sought-after additions to the Broadway repertoire.

Mairi has been a featured performer with Jason Robert Brown, Christine Ebersole, Jeremy Jordan, and John Pizzarelli. She has appeared in multiple TV programs, including the “Live from Lincoln Center” broadcasts of “Joshua Bell with Friends @ The Penthouse,” “Lang Lang: New York Rhapsody,” and “Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ to Do.”