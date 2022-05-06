Norbert Leo Butz Guests For Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf At Chelsea Table and Stage

Norbert Leo Butz and Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf first met on the original production of The Last Five Years. When Norbert was announced as one of Mairi’s guests I was definitely attending. Arriving straight off a plane Norbert launched into “It All fades Away” from Bridges of Madison County on guitar, with Mairi in a melodic cello. Mairi of course played in the pit for this show.

For the next song Norbert took to piano for a Foo Fighter song, which I truly loved.

The duo also worked together on My Fair Lady. The two then launched into Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You”.

Mairi’s last song Norbert was a duet with Jessica Vosk for a smashing “Good-Bye Until Tomorrow” from The Last Five Years.

Charlie Alterman, was on piano for this magical evening. Mairi’s playing was spectacular, as was this evening.

Word on the street is that Mairi will have a residency at Chelsea Table and Stage and who knows who will grace this stage next with this glorious musician. All I know is I will be there.

Tomorrow a review of Mairi’s album.