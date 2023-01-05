Off Broadway

Norbert Leo Butz is Back in a New Musical

Norbert Leo Butz is Back in a New Musical

In the world premiere musical Cornelia Street, in a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney (Norbert Leo Butz) tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck.

Two-time Tony winner Butz (Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) is joined by George Abud (The Band’s Visit), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Gizel Jiménez (Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom!), Jordan Lage (American Buffalo), Kevyn Morrow (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Lena Pepe (off-Broadway debut), and Ben Rosenfield (Mrs. America).

Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) for his third collaboration with acclaimed singer/songwriter Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), choreography by two time “Bessie Award” winner Hope Boykin (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo).

Cornelia Street: Atlantic Stage 2 from January 14 – February 19, 2023

Opens: Monday, February 6, 2023

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

The Best of 2022 On Stage – in NYC, London, and Toronto

RossJanuary 3, 2023
Read More

Off-Broadway Shows Opening 2023

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2022
Read More

“Becky Nurse of Salem” Fires Up The Stakes, But Fizzles Out Soon After

RossDecember 27, 2022
Read More

The Best In Theatre For 2022

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2022
Read More

The Best In Music For 2022 in Cabaret, Concert and Shows

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2022
Read More

Atlantic Theater Company Wisely Floats Forward The Far Country

RossDecember 23, 2022
Read More

Vineyard Theatre’s Sandra Loses Its Way

RossDecember 22, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Merrily We Roll Along, Pictures From Home, The Wanderers, The Year of Magical Thinking and Ain’t No Mo’

Suzanna BowlingDecember 17, 2022
Read More

Playwrights Horizons Scores Big with Norris’s Complicated Downstate

RossDecember 16, 2022
Read More