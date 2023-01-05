Norbert Leo Butz is Back in a New Musical

In the world premiere musical Cornelia Street, in a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney (Norbert Leo Butz) tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck.

Two-time Tony winner Butz (Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) is joined by George Abud (The Band’s Visit), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Gizel Jiménez (Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom!), Jordan Lage (American Buffalo), Kevyn Morrow (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Lena Pepe (off-Broadway debut), and Ben Rosenfield (Mrs. America).

Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) for his third collaboration with acclaimed singer/songwriter Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), choreography by two time “Bessie Award” winner Hope Boykin (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo).

Cornelia Street: Atlantic Stage 2 from January 14 – February 19, 2023

Opens: Monday, February 6, 2023