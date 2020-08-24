Northwell Health Summer Hamptons Evening Raises $675,000 at Lawrence Scott Events Co-Sponsored Virtual Night

More than 200 supporters virtually attended Northwell Health’s second annual Summer Hamptons Evening (SHE). The event — named “SHE at Home” for 2020 — benefitted Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health and raised more than $675,000 for research and programs that will continue to advance care and transform treatment for women across the New York metropolitan area.

The virtual event was made possible by presenting sponsors Victoria Moran-Furman; Iris and Saul Katz, the lead benefactors of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health; Eric Moran; and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.

Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Fox 5’s Good Day New York, emceed the evening and hosted a conversation with Stacey Rosen, MD, senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell and the Partners Council Professor of Women’s Health at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Rosanna and Dr. Rosen covered topics including COVID-19 and the ways in which the pandemic has expanded women’s roles, Northwell’s gender-focused research to discover how diseases impact men and women differently, and how the Katz Institute is uniquely suited to care for women at every stage of their lives.

“The Katz institute is committed to addressing the disparities women experience in their medical care,” said Dr. Rosen. “With the support of our communities and in collaboration with the exceptional clinical programs at Northwell, we promote gender-focused clinical services, research and health education aimed at empowering women to improve their health. We work every day to incite that women’s health needs are addressed and evaluated for their uniqueness, which leads to better health outcomes for women and their families.”

Additional sponsors for the evening included: Premier Sponsors: American Securities Foundation/Michael G. Fisch, and Iris & Michael Smith; Champion Sponsor: Lipsay Family Charitable Foundation; Trailblazer Sponsors: Burner Law Group, P.C., Nancy & Jeffrey Lane, Dayle & Michael Katz, Judith & Fred Wilpon, Merry & Richard Slone, Susan & David Edelstein, Susan & Mark Claster, Marron Foundation, and Christie & Bob Donaldson.

The Katz Institute for Women’s Health provides an innovative model of care, delivering an integrated approach to women’s health and wellness. Supporters of SHE and the Katz Institute join our effort to Outpace the Impossible and become champions for women. For more information about supporting the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and Northwell Health, visit https://give.northwell.edu/katz-institute-womens-health.

Photo Credit: ©Lindsay Sutliff/Northwell Health