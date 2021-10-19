Not Every One Wants The Vaccine as Hundreds Gather in Times Square To Protest

To jab or not to jab, what was once a choice is becoming a blackmailing of the American public. Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Times Square Saturday to protest de Blasio’s and the Biden administration unfair conditions of the unsafe COVID-19 vaccine and mandates. The “Rally for Freedom” was held at 41st Street and Broadway.

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the board chair of Children’s Health Defense, addressed the crowd and said, “the vaccine is not safe and effective.” “We have no business giving this to little children. It is unethical, it is medical malpractice.”

Other speakers included Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Jason Shurka, Jo Rose, Kevin Jenkins, Patricia Finn and John Matland.

“Freedom Over Fear,” and “I stand with Kyrie Irving,” the unvaccinated Nets player who was banned from playing until he gets jabbed were shouted.

Biden’s September 9ths announcement that companies with more than 100 workers would have to require vaccinations, dozens of companies, including Amtrak, Microsoft, United Airlines and Disney issued ultimatums to most workers. And smaller companies in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans have been required to implement mandates for customers and workers. Companies are facing $13,600 fines per violation

United terminated 593 employees for refusing to get vaccinated. Amtrak has about 40% refusing to get vaccinated. Southwest is also expected to walk out. Expect travel and shipping delays.

A Manhattan matrimonial judge suspended a Long Island father’s visitation with his 3-year-old daughter unless he got vaccinated.

A Colorado woman can’t get Kidney transplant, because she won’t get the vaccine.

Military service members who refuse the COVID vaccine are being removed from service.

People have been denied access to schools and jobs if not vaccinated. They are force to pay a fine if their spouses won’t get vaccine and have been threatened to be locked in jail.

Punishing the unvaccinated due to health and religious reasons falls along the lines of the Nazism. I have long been saying aborted fetal parts are in the vaccine, to have people think I am crazy. Now the Vatican has come out with this fact.

“My Body, My Choice,” seems to only be ok in protecting abortion rights. What about human rights. Though I have the card, I am neither for this atrocity or think it is ok to force a person to get something they are morally opposed to.