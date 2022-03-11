Notes From Now Songs of Resilience & Renewal AA For The Pandemic

The pandemic caused a lot of loss and some people still have not gotten over it. Feelings of isolation, loss, need for connection, broken relationship, virtual dating, suicidal tendencies, remote learning, Zoom and hope are all talked about in the world-premiere of Notes from Now – Songs of Resilience & Renewal now playing at 59E59 Street Theatre by The Prospect Theatre.

17 songs, by 21 emerging composers and lyricists were curated and commissioned by The Prospect Theatre’s creative producer Cara Reichel. They include Adana, Troy Anthony, Masi Asare, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Georgie Castilla and Jaime Lozano, Gretchen Cryer, Tia DeShazor and Derrick Byars, Alexandra Elle and Stephen Schwartz, Adam Gwon, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar, Peter Mills, Ryan Scott Oliver, Michelle J. Rodriguez, Angela Sclafani, Paulo K Tiról, and Amanda Yesnowitz and Deborah Abramson.

Add to that Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Thani Brant, Darron Hayes, Josh Lamon (The Prom), Aline Mayagoitia (HBO’s Love Life), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Judy McLane (Romeo & Bernadette), and John Yi (Soft Power), seven musical-theater artists who embody these characters.

The highlights of this show is the resonant harmonies that abound. Songs that really make a mark are “Ovid” music and lyrics by Jeff Blumenkrantz embodied by the fabulous Josh Lamon. “The Lights in the Kitchen” music and lyrics by Masi Asare and sung by a terrific Ashley Blanchet. “Craving You” music and lyrics by Jay Adana sung by the imaginative Thani Brant and Aline Mayagoitia about post dating after COVID.

But it is not until the driving “Under the Snow” music by Jaime Lozano, lyrics by Georgie Castilla, inhabited by Aline Mayagoita, that it feels like we transcended therapy. “Mount Beacon” music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver and marvelously sung by Ashley Blanchet about rounding the bend is where this show should have started. Peter Mills “Coming Back to You” again impeccably performed by Josh Lamon is sure to be heard all over New York in auditions and cabaret venues almost stoops the show. I also loved the heartfelt “A Song for Now” music by Ethan Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, lyrics by Lyons tenderly performed by Darron Hayes about a loved one committing suicide and the after effects.

The set is an odd choice by Riu Rakkulchon with what looks like fading wisteria branches from the south and a zoom ring light that is moved for no apparent reason, multiple times. The lighting by Shannon Clarke and the sound by Ben Scheff are well done.

The band led by Music Director and Conductor Sean Peter Forte on piano, Suzy Perelman on violin, Matt Sangiovanni on guitar, Marc Schmied on bass, Jessica Wang on cello, and Brandon Wong on drums add to the performance, as do the fleshed out orchestrations by Macy Schmidt that keep the music fresh and the show moving at full pace.

Directed and Choreographed by Billy Bustamante we see the humor and the heart, but the show never really transcends therapy mode. Though each song is a mini-musical, many are still caught lamenting about what was lost, however I see COVID in another light. During the pandemic we got a chance to reset, see our lives as they really are and take a much needed break…. for that reason I loved “Bloom” lyrics by Alexandra Elle and music by Stephen Schwartz sung by the entire cast. We made it through now let’s celebrate and not dwell.

Notes For Now – Songs of Resilience & Renewal: Prospect Theater Company at 59E59 Theatre until March 20th.