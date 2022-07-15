Notre Dame de Paris Fails To Impress

It is billed as a unique musical extravaganza. Notre Dame de Paris premiered in France in 1998 and has attracted more than 15 million theatregoers across the globe, but I am surprised this show has lasted this long. It is poorly directed and staged by Gilles Maheu and spastically choreographed by Martino Muller. Even the set is blasé with two wobbly giant gargoyles and a rock climbing wall for Notre Dame. What should have been a spectacular is mediocre.

What saves this show is its cast. Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, gives us powerful acting, making us feel his pain in loving the beauty Esmeralda. Hiba Tawaji is perfect as the gypsy that drives men wild and whose charisma is her downfall. As the poet of the streets Gringoire, Gian Marco Schiaretti is a vision for the eyes and ears. As Frollo, Daniel Lavoie embodies the religious leader whose consumed with his own carnal lust, though he is a little stiff in performance. Jay is Clopin fighting against tyranny and begging for asylum. This version is a political ploy for how undocumented immigrants should be allowed to invade any country they want. As Phoebus the man Esmeralda loves, Yvan Pedneault is the perfect self absorbed man who doesn’t care about women’s feelings, as long as he can have his cake and eat it too. What surprised me about this production was Fleur-de-Lys, Emma Lepine who will forgive Phoebus if he kills Esmeralda. These two unlikeable characters are lost in translation and we never find out their ending or Frollo’s. All these performers have glorious voices and sing the score to perfection.

Notre Dame is power ballad heavy, but they all sound like “Le Temps Des Cathédrales” in different keys and riffs. The songs by themselves are reminiscent of catchy late ’80s rock and the lyrics if they weren’t repeated ad nauseam, are filled with surging emotion about life-and-death struggles and the failings of man. Composer Richard Cocciante, Luc Plamondon has tried to create a rock opera, but it is really a soft pop one.

In the staging the performers, for the most part, sing their numbers in spotlights down stage or pace like mild tigers.

The dancers and acrobatics have energy galore, but the movements are choppy and robotic. The acrobatics tumble gleefully and do amazing splits on the rock climbing wall, as well as become bells but they are not in-sync.

The costumes by Caroline Van Assche, make the actors look like bedouins, especially the dancers.



And yet the audience I was with, loved this show. Sadly I did not!

Notre Dame de Paris: David H. Koch Theatre, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, until July 24th.

