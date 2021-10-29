MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
November Broadway Openings

So far we have had openings for 28 shows. In November 3 more and in December 3, making 34 shows have taken the plunge onto the Broadway stage.

11/17: Diana at the Longacre, 220 W. 48th St.

11/18: Trouble in Mind at the American Airlines, 227 W. 42nd St.

11/23: Clyde’s at the Helen Hayes, 240 W. 44th St.

In December

11/2: Slave Play, August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St.

12/ 5: Mrs. Doubtfire, Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St.

12/9: Company, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W. 45th St.

12/13: Flying Over Sunset at the Theatre Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 W. 65th St.

