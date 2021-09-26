Now Accepting Applications: The Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowship

Black Theatre Coalition and the John Gore Organization are proud to announce a comprehensive paid fellowship program for college undergraduate juniors, seniors and recent college graduates interested in pursuing a career in theater administration. The inaugural semester, launching in January 2022, will offer ten paid part-time fellowships across the US.

Recognizing the underrepresentation of Black-identifying professionals in the commercial theater industry, this program will be dedicated to fostering and preserving a culture of equity, diversity, access and inclusion while providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of commercial theater. BTC-BAA Fellowships will initially be available in New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, and Louisville.

BTC-BAA Fellows will gain practical experience through on-the-job learning in Broadway Across America offices and learn the intricacies of the business through an education curriculum taught by JGO professionals as they embark in an offstage career in the business of Broadway. Fourteen-week, paid fellowships will provide undergraduate/postgraduate students with an opportunity to develop the job skills, broad understanding and network connections necessary to begin a professional career in the commercial theater industry.

Apply here