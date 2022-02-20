Now Criminals Are Punching Four Year Olds in the Back of Their Heads

On Thursday the Rivera family was in New York due to four year old Angel Rivera’s modeling audition. The family was walking home on Seventh Avenue near West 46th Street, just before 3:30 p.m.when Angel Rivera , was punched in the back of the head by a stranger with a closed fist. The boy started screaming and crying, the mother concerned asked what happed as his 17-year-old sister, Carmen, stated “that guy right there hit him.” The mother and the daughter held the suspect down until the police arrived. The suspect spit, kicked and

34-year-old Babacar Mbaye, has a history of attacking strangers, 40 prior arrests on his record, including four arrests just this year according to a NYPD spokesman..

The family did everything right to stay safe, including taking an Uber instead of the subway.

Mbaye was charged with assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. He’s due back in court Wednesday, but why is he out….oh yeah bail reform. Wonder how DA Alvin Bragg will deal with him…..?

We need to stop this madness.