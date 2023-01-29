Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul

February is Black History Month, and Disney is helping by bringing a jazz exhibit inspired from the hit Disney/Pixar film Soul. Titled “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” and it is coming to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem located at 58 W 129th Street.

‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ is a tribute to the human experience,” says Carmen Smith, senior vice president, creative development – product/content & inclusive strategies of Walt Disney imagineering. The exhibit, which was previously housed in New Orleans and Kansas City, opens on February 10 until August 31.

Included will be a player piano, a working 78rpm Victrola, and Duke Ellington’s white grand piano. You can also expect maquettes of characters from Soul and virtual experiences via the Play Disney Parks app.

In Soul, the musician, mentor and teacher Joe Gardner will accompany visitors on a tour and give them a history lesson on jazz, a musical art form originated Buddy Bolden and the legendary Louis Armstrong. Harlem is an ideal place to celebrate the history of jazz and the many Black pioneers who paved the way. Jazz broke the barriers with artistry, passion and purpose.

Check out the exhibition and honor those who came before us and the sounds that still captivate.