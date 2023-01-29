Art

Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul

Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul

February is Black History Month, and Disney is helping by bringing a jazz exhibit inspired from the hit Disney/Pixar film Soul.  Titled “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” and it is coming to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem located at 58 W 129th Street.

‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ is a tribute to the human experience,” says Carmen Smith, senior vice president, creative development – product/content & inclusive strategies of Walt Disney imagineering. The exhibit, which was previously housed in New Orleans and Kansas City, opens on February 10 until August 31.

Included will be a player piano, a working 78rpm Victrola, and Duke Ellington’s white grand piano. You can also expect maquettes of characters from Soul and virtual experiences via the Play Disney Parks app.

In Soul, the musician, mentor and teacher Joe Gardner will accompany visitors on a tour and give them a history lesson on jazz, a musical art form originated Buddy Bolden and the legendary Louis Armstrong. Harlem is an ideal place to celebrate the history of jazz and the many Black pioneers who paved the way. Jazz broke the barriers with artistry, passion and purpose.

Check out the exhibition and  honor those who came before us and the sounds that still captivate.

 

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

MTC’s The Collaboration Makes Disposable Sellable Art for Consumption

RossJanuary 28, 2023
Read More

Submissions Open For The Flag Project 2023 at Rockefeller Center

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 28, 2023
Read More

Artist Shahzia Sikander Brings Art To Madison Square Park and To The Supreme Court of the State of New York

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2023
Read More

February’s Events Warm Your Heart

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Davis McCarty’s Pulse Portal Puts Rainbows Into Your Imagination

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Living Lantern Makes the Garment District Shine

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Midnight Moment in February Presents Squanderlust

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 19, 2023
Read More

The Art of Peter Reginato

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2023
Read More

The Collaboration: Sometimes Plays Hit Close To Home

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 15, 2023
Read More