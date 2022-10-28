Now Up for Bids Limited Edition Hirschfeld Prints Signed by Legendary Broadway Stars – Cher, Judi Dench, Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep & more

Twenty one limited-edition prints of acclaimed caricature artist Al Hirschfeld – signed by the iconic stage and screen stars featured in the image – are being auctioned online to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Al Hirschfeld Foundation, in partnership with Heritage Auctions, the largest collectibles auctioneer in the world.

The acclaimed performers who hand-signed the collectible prints this year are Eileen Atkins, Betty Buckley, Cher, Michael Crawford, Clive Davis, Judi Dench, Michael Feinstein, Ellen Greene, Joel Grey, Harry Groener, Mark Hamill, Billy Joel, Nathan Lane, Jose Llana, Reba McEntire, Donna McKechnie, Ian McKellen, Ian McShane, Steve Martin, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Faith Prince, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Martin Short, Bruce Springsteen and Meryl Streep.

The auction launches Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Broadwaycares.org/Hirschfeld, and runs through Sunday, November 20.

Among the signed and numbered lots featured in the Hirschfeld auction are:

Three-time Oscar Award winner Meryl Streep, sketched in the white caftan costume she wears throughout the 1991 romantic comedy film Defending Your Life, signed by Streep.

A never-before-seen privately commissioned piece featuring Grammy Award winner Billy Joel alongside the Gershwin brothers, George and Ira. The giclée is signed by Joel, a Tony Award winner for Movin’ Out.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Clive Davis, in a color portrait originally commissioned by Arista Records and signed by Davis.