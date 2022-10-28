MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Now Up for Bids Limited Edition Hirschfeld Prints Signed by Legendary Broadway Stars – Cher, Judi Dench, Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep & more

Now Up for Bids Limited Edition Hirschfeld Prints Signed by Legendary Broadway Stars – Cher, Judi Dench, Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep & more

Twenty one limited-edition prints of acclaimed caricature artist Al Hirschfeld – signed by the iconic stage and screen stars featured in the image – are being auctioned online to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Al Hirschfeld Foundation, in partnership with Heritage Auctions, the largest collectibles auctioneer in the world.

The acclaimed performers who hand-signed the collectible prints this year are Eileen Atkins, Betty Buckley, Cher, Michael Crawford, Clive Davis, Judi Dench, Michael Feinstein, Ellen Greene, Joel Grey, Harry Groener, Mark Hamill, Billy Joel, Nathan Lane, Jose Llana, Reba McEntire, Donna McKechnie, Ian McKellen, Ian McShane, Steve Martin, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Faith Prince, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Martin Short, Bruce Springsteen and Meryl Streep.

The auction launches Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Broadwaycares.org/Hirschfeld, and runs through Sunday, November 20.

Among the signed and numbered lots featured in the Hirschfeld auction are:

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts Is a Tour-De-Force Night of Theatre

Suzanna BowlingOctober 28, 2022
Read More

Topdog/Underdog A Raw Look At Black Men Living in America

Suzanna BowlingOctober 27, 2022
Read More

Kander & Ebb & Lin-Manuel Miranda Bring NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Broadway This Spring

Suzanna BowlingOctober 27, 2022
Read More

Wonderama TV Is Back In Times Square For The Biggest Halloween Parade

Suzanna BowlingOctober 26, 2022
Read More

Music News: I AM WOMAN: A Concert for Female Empowerment, Into The Woods, December Songs and Joe Iconis

Suzanna BowlingOctober 25, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Life of Pi, KPOP, Ain’t No Mo and Chicago

Suzanna BowlingOctober 25, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Back to the Future: The Musical, Primary Stages, Death of a Salesman, The Red Bucket and Covid Cancelling Shows

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2022
Read More

Multi-Award-Winning Broadway’s Director/Choreographer Chet Walker Dies at 68

Suzanna BowlingOctober 23, 2022
Read More

Saying Good-Bye To Susan L. Schulman, Joanna and Lucy Simon

Suzanna BowlingOctober 22, 2022
Read More