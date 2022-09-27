MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Nubeluz – Inside a Stylish Opening with New York Royalty

Nubeluz – Inside a Stylish Opening with New York Royalty

The Big Apple produced a lot of magic this past week that brought out all the glittery royalty of the grand city.

On September 23, Paul & Dayssi Kanavos, with daughter Sophia Kanavos, celebrated the opening of Nubeluz, the newest cocktail destination from award-winning Chef José Andrés.

The 50th floor of The Ritz Carlton New York, NoMad was certainly the place to be and be seen. A spectacular view was only rivaled by the pulsating energy of the hot party inside the storied venue.

Notable guests at the starry affair included guests Nicholas & Peter Kanavos, Brendan Fallis, Frederick Eklund, Leana Sindi, Elizabeth Tisch, Renee Rockefeller, Colin & Elizabeth Callender, Jackie Aster, Karl & Gigi Grimstad, Zelika Garcia, Sandra Ripert, Sophie Auster, Janna Bullock, Haluk Sabanci Diner, Patrick Janelle, Sergio Pardo Lopez, Di Mondo, Keith & Inga Rubenstein, Dana & Douglas Taylor, Kristen Joy Watts, Timo Weiland, Lulu Fanjul, Nina & Kate Runsdorf, Niki Livanos, Constantin Goulandris, Alexandra & Nick Mishaan, and Jonathan Hammond.


Small plates from Chef José Andrés were served, with innovative cocktails from José Andrés Group Miguel Lancha. Every taste and every sip brought forth passionate vibes across the room that glanced over the stunning skyline filled with close up views of the Empire State Building.

Martin Brudnizki Design Studio was responsible for the design of Nubeluz, a spectacular space located 500 feet in the air on the top of The Ritz Carlton.

“When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Vinoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for quests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group, “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”

Nubeluz
25 West 28th Street – New York City
Thursday – Saturday 5 PM
– 1 AM
Sunday – Wednesday 5 PM
– 12 AM
Reservations are required
Nubeluz is available for private events
For more information, visit Nubeluz or follow @nubeluzbyjose

 

 

Photo Credit BFA Madison McCaw

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

