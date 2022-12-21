Events

NY Giants and NY Jets Quarterbacks Raise Funds at Manhattan Charity Event

NY Giants and NY Jets Quarterbacks Raise Funds at Manhattan Charity Event

Wallace Hall was quite a buzz when star Quarterbacks of the NY Giants and NY Jets attended a Meet & Greet and Q&A hosted by GSM Charity Auctions. In the spirit of giving back, the evening supported the Ronald McDonald House in which the organization’s Chief Development Officer, Rick Martin presented.

“All of us at GSM Charity Auctions are grateful for all our guests who came out and welcomed Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, and Super Bowl XXV MVP & Champion, Ottis Anderson. It was a special night and I look forward to hosting several more events throughout the year and doing our part in not only bringing excitement to the fans but making a difference for such meaningful causes,” said Howie Schwartz, Founder of GSM Charity Auction Services, Inc.

Guests were treated for a VIP Meet & Greet where they had a photo taken with both QB stars, received an autograph photo of the players, enjoyed delicious food, and participated in a silent and live auction with one-of-a-kind items and experiences. Children and parents in attendance were able to participate in the Q&A with Wilson and Jones who were endeared by their fans. Super Bowl XXV MVP & Champion Ottis Anderson was also in attendance to mingle with the fans.

“I am grateful to play a small part in GSM Charity Auctions annual event benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities. It was great to see first-hand the families and children positively impacted by the tremendous work of Ronald McDonald House in the NY/NJ area,”  stated Wilson.

“Thank you to GSM Charity Auctions and the many fans who turned out for a great night benefiting the Ronald McDonald House. I’m grateful to play a small part in what was truly a memorable evening,”  said Jones.

 

 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

