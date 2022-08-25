NY NOW Summer Market A Success

It was a another successful NY NOW Summer Market at NYC Javits Center last week. I am alway on the look out for new and unusual products. I was successful in finding some wonderful products. I was impressed with Hidratespark. It’s a smart water bottle. It’s great for tracking water intake. You pair the bottle with a smartphone and set goals. The app on the phone lets you know how much water is consumed and how much more you need to reach daily goal.

I also met two ladies, who told me their story about the birth of their product. As dance parents, they had a need to keep their daughters’ dance gear fresh and organised. They came up with “JoyThru”. It’s a dance bag organiser and it’s great for everyone. It’s folds and makes travel great with a bacteria-fighting storage system. The system has mesh pods that can be removed. Each mesh pod holds a ReVIVE an activated charcoal packet to prevent mildew and bacteria.

The show this year was a little smaller because not all vendors have returned after the pandemic. On the whole it was a wonderful show.