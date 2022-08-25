It was a another successful NY NOW Summer Market at NYC Javits Center last week. I am alway on the look out for new and unusual products. I was successful in finding some wonderful products. I was impressed with Hidratespark. It’s a smart water bottle. It’s great for tracking water intake. You pair the bottle with a smartphone and set goals. The app on the phone lets you know how much water is consumed and how much more you need to reach daily goal.
NY NOW Summer Market A Success
I also met two ladies, who told me their story about the birth of their product. As dance parents, they had a need to keep their daughters’ dance gear fresh and organised. They came up with “JoyThru”. It’s a dance bag organiser and it’s great for everyone. It’s folds and makes travel great with a bacteria-fighting storage system. The system has mesh pods that can be removed. Each mesh pod holds a ReVIVE an activated charcoal packet to prevent mildew and bacteria.
The show this year was a little smaller because not all vendors have returned after the pandemic. On the whole it was a wonderful show.
