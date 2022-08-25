MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
NY NOW Summer Market A Success

It was a another  successful NY NOW Summer Market at NYC Javits Center last week. I am alway on the look out for new and unusual products. I was successful in finding some wonderful products. I was  impressed with Hidratespark. It’s a smart water bottle. It’s great for tracking water intake. You pair the bottle with a smartphone and set goals. The app on the phone lets you know how much water is consumed and how much more you need to reach daily goal.

I also met two ladies, who told me their story about the birth of their product. As dance parents, they had a need to keep their daughters’ dance gear fresh and organised. They came up with “JoyThru”. It’s a dance bag organiser and it’s great for everyone. It’s folds and makes travel great with a bacteria-fighting storage system. The system has mesh pods that can be removed. Each mesh pod holds a ReVIVE an activated charcoal packet to prevent mildew and bacteria.
The show this year was a little smaller because not all vendors have returned after the pandemic. On the whole it was a wonderful show.

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

