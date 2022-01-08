MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

NY Now2022 Winter Market Returns To NYC’s Javits Center

NY Now2022 Winter Market Returns To NYC’s Javits Center

NY NOW®, the wholesale market for retail, is excited to return in-person for the Winter 2022 Market at the Javits Center in New York City from February 6-9, 2022.

This year will adebut its inaugural Exceptional Black-Owned Emerging Talent Award, a new program offering resources & mentorship from leading talent for small businesses to become a mainstay within their industry. Manuel E. Becker, founder of Shona African Sculptures and the first winner of the Emerging Talent Award, will be in attendance with a booth showcasing his newest designs. 

NY NOW remains a cornerstone for many brands who rely on the show for their business and for industry trends for 2022.

  • Date: February 6 – 9, 2022
  • Time: 9:30am – 10:30am ET
  • Address: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34th Street, NY, New York 10014

Today’s wholesale market for tomorrow’s retail world. Rich with diverse products for discerning retailers, museum stores and specialty buyers. Where artisans meet designers, celebrate creativity and tell their stories. Where eclectic products shine, from home style to fashion statements, from amazing accessories to the perfect gift. Twice a year in New York City, America’s design capital. And nurturing community year-round through its Digital Market. NY NOW is the best platform to build brand exposure. To generate leads and write orders. To customize. Right now. www.nynow.com

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Celebrate International LEGO Day With the Ultimate Master Model Builder!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 8, 2022
Read More

Lilli Cooper joins Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley and Rachel York For The Muse Sessions

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2022
Read More

Time To Pow Wow With The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2022
Read More

Peoples’ Symphony Concerts Are Back at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Nick Davis

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2022
Read More

Tony DeSare And Capathia Jenkins The New York Pops For Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2022
Read More

Roundabout Theatre Company and Sara Bareilles to Honor Tony Award-Winning Legend Chita Rivera

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2022
Read More

Mozart And Figaro In Vienna

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2022
Read More