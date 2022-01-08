NY Now2022 Winter Market Returns To NYC’s Javits Center

NY NOW®, the wholesale market for retail, is excited to return in-person for the Winter 2022 Market at the Javits Center in New York City from February 6-9, 2022.
This year will adebut its inaugural Exceptional Black-Owned Emerging Talent Award, a new program offering resources & mentorship from leading talent for small businesses to become a mainstay within their industry. Manuel E. Becker, founder of Shona African Sculptures and the first winner of the Emerging Talent Award, will be in attendance with a booth showcasing his newest designs.
NY NOW remains a cornerstone for many brands who rely on the show for their business and for industry trends for 2022.
- Date: February 6 – 9, 2022
- Time: 9:30am – 10:30am ET
- Address: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34th Street, NY, New York 10014
Today’s wholesale market for tomorrow’s retail world. Rich with diverse products for discerning retailers, museum stores and specialty buyers. Where artisans meet designers, celebrate creativity and tell their stories. Where eclectic products shine, from home style to fashion statements, from amazing accessories to the perfect gift. Twice a year in New York City, America’s design capital. And nurturing community year-round through its Digital Market. NY NOW is the best platform to build brand exposure. To generate leads and write orders. To customize. Right now. www.nynow.com
