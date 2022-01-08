NY Now2022 Winter Market Returns To NYC’s Javits Center

NY NOW® , the wholesale market for retail, is excited to return in-person for the Winter 2022 Market at the Javits Center in New York City from February 6-9, 2022.

This year will adebut its inaugural Exceptional Black-Owned Emerging Talent Award, a new program offering resources & mentorship from leading talent for small businesses to become a mainstay within their industry. Manuel E. Becker, founder of Shona African Sculptures and the first winner of the Emerging Talent Award, will be in attendance with a booth showcasing his newest designs.

NY NOW remains a cornerstone for many brands who rely on the show for their business and for industry trends for 2022.

February 6 – 9, 2022 Time: 9:30am – 10:30am ET

Address: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34 th Street, NY, New York 10014

