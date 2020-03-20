NY Winterfest Announces The Winners of Best of Fest

After a season of 82 plays and 16 musical showcasing their work from December 26th to March 10th the NY Winterfest announced their nominees and winners. The play The Tenants by Dave Hanson, the musical The Circle of Eyes by Katy Mikelle and Carolina Garcia Ordonez From The Solo Play/Musical – Where Art Thou, Freddy Mac were the big winners. The Tenants was about two ghosts who haunt an old New York apartment, unable to remember much of who they were or why they’re there. But when a young couple move in, the two spirits begin to remember vicariously through the living. A dark comedy that explores regret and life after the human condition.

BEST PLAY OR MUSICAL WINNER ($3,000): The Tenants by Dave Hansen

NOMINEES

Sand In Memphis Glass, or The Grace of a Good Woman by Brandon Thomas Sabatino

The Circle of Eyes Story, Music and Lyrics by Katy Mikelle

Jokey: A Sexual Unboxing Music and Lyrics by Jack Fortin Book by Jacob Rosen, Charlie Towle and Jack Fortin.

Spilled Milk by Khalif Gillett

The Middleman by Marlin Thomas

Southern Boys: Sons of Sharecroppers by Kathy D. Harrison

Burning House by Joseph Nelms

A Measure of Doubt by Paul Schwartz

BEST SHORT ($200.00): These Walls Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins Music by Matthew Lowy

NOMINEES

Bunny Funeral by Morgan Hammel

Molotov Cocktail by Edward J Fee

BEST DIRECTOR ($500): Mark Bell From the Play – The Tenants

NOMINEES

Sarah Green From Play – Spilled Milk

Katy MikelleI From The Musical – The Circle of Eyes

Jacob Rosen From The Musical – Jockey: A Sexual Unboxing

Carlo Moreno From The Play – Love /Sick

BEST ACTRESS ($500): Carolina Garcia Ordonez From The Solo Play – Where Art Thou, Freddy Mac

NOMINEES

Vaness Lee From the play – Les Boites Noires

Lucia Bellini From the play – Love/Sick

Kathleen Simmons From the play – A Measure Of Doubt

Morgan Hammel From the play – Bunny Funeral

BEST ACTOR ($500): A tie… Beau Allen From the play – The Middleman and Ross DeGraw From the play – The Tenants

NOMINEES

Papa Jean From the Play – Les Boites Noires

Steve Blachard From the Play – A Measure Of Doubt?

Christopher Pio From the play The Myth Of Forgiveness

BEST SINGER ($500): A tie… Keith Weiss From The Musical – A Yaqui Spring Musical and Carolina Garcia Ordonez From The Solo Play/Musical – Where Art Thou, Freddy Mac

NOMINEES

Sam Swinnerton From the Musical- Jokey: A Sexual Unboxing

Daniel Scott Walton, Hilary Ekwall, Renee Bergeron and Drew McVetyFrom the Musical – These Walls

Marcus Beckett, Jermaine N. Sellers and Lawrence Dandridge From the Musical – Southern Boys

BEST MUSIC SCORE ($300.00): A tie… Jack Fortin From the Musical – Jockey: A sexual Unboxing and Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes

BEST CREATIVE PLAY OR MUSICAL ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes

Best Costume Design ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN ($200.00): Katherine R Mitchell From the Play – Girl

BEST SET DESIGNER ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes

BEST STAGE MANAGER ($200.00): Woodjinie Francois Perre From the Play – Les Boites Noires

Submissions are open for the NY SummerFest which runs from June 1 – Sept 20