NY Winterfest Announces The Winners of Best of Fest

After a season of 82 plays and 16 musical showcasing their work from December 26th to March 10th the NY Winterfest announced their nominees and winners. The play The Tenants by Dave Hanson, the musical The Circle of Eyes by Katy Mikelle and Carolina Garcia Ordonez From The Solo Play/Musical – Where Art Thou, Freddy Mac were the big winners. The Tenants was about two ghosts who haunt an old New York apartment, unable to remember much of who they were or why they’re there. But when a young couple move in, the two spirits begin to remember vicariously through the living. A dark comedy that explores regret and life after the human condition.
BEST PLAY OR MUSICAL WINNER ($3,000): The Tenants by Dave Hansen
NOMINEES
Sand In Memphis Glass, or The Grace of a Good Woman by Brandon Thomas Sabatino
The Circle of Eyes Story, Music and Lyrics by Katy Mikelle
Jokey: A Sexual Unboxing Music and Lyrics by Jack Fortin Book by Jacob Rosen, Charlie Towle and Jack Fortin.
Spilled Milk by Khalif Gillett
The Middleman by Marlin Thomas
Southern Boys: Sons of Sharecroppers by Kathy D. Harrison
Burning House by Joseph Nelms
A Measure of Doubt by Paul Schwartz
BEST SHORT ($200.00): These Walls Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins Music by Matthew Lowy
NOMINEES
Bunny Funeral by Morgan Hammel
Molotov Cocktail by Edward J Fee
BEST DIRECTOR ($500): Mark Bell From the Play – The Tenants
NOMINEES
Sarah Green From Play – Spilled Milk
Katy MikelleI From The Musical – The Circle of Eyes
Jacob Rosen From The Musical – Jockey: A Sexual Unboxing
Carlo Moreno From The Play – Love /Sick
BEST ACTRESS ($500): Carolina Garcia Ordonez From The Solo Play – Where Art Thou, Freddy Mac
NOMINEES
Vaness Lee From the play – Les Boites Noires
Lucia Bellini From the play – Love/Sick
Kathleen Simmons From the play – A Measure Of Doubt
Morgan Hammel From the play – Bunny Funeral
BEST ACTOR ($500): A tie… Beau Allen From the play – The Middleman and Ross DeGraw From the play – The Tenants
NOMINEES
Papa Jean From the Play – Les Boites Noires
Steve Blachard From the Play – A Measure Of Doubt?
Christopher Pio From the play The Myth Of Forgiveness
BEST SINGER ($500): A tie… Keith Weiss From The Musical – A Yaqui Spring Musical and Carolina Garcia Ordonez From The Solo Play/Musical – Where Art Thou, Freddy Mac
NOMINEES
Sam Swinnerton From the Musical- Jokey: A Sexual Unboxing
Daniel Scott Walton, Hilary Ekwall, Renee Bergeron and Drew McVetyFrom the Musical – These Walls
Marcus Beckett, Jermaine N. Sellers and Lawrence Dandridge From the Musical – Southern Boys
BEST MUSIC SCORE ($300.00): A tie… Jack Fortin From the Musical – Jockey: A sexual Unboxing and Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes
BEST CREATIVE PLAY OR MUSICAL ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes
Best Costume Design ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN ($200.00): Katherine R Mitchell From the Play – Girl
BEST SET DESIGNER ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY ($200.00): Katy Mikelle From the Musical – Circle Of Eyes
BEST STAGE MANAGER ($200.00): Woodjinie Francois Perre From the Play – Les Boites Noires
Submissions are open for the NY SummerFest which runs from June 1 – Sept 20
Google+
YouTube
RSS