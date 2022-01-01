NYC and Monoclonal Antibodies

The NYC health department issued a brief statement on the directive: “Monoclonal antibody treatment is in short supply nationwide. New York state is working with our federal partners to secure allocations to support our patients.”

Health care providers should prioritize the treatment for people with COVID-19 over those who have been exposed to the virus but are not exhibiting symptoms.”

Health care providers should also prioritize people who are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or vaccinated but with a very weak immune system; that includes individuals who are severely immunocompromised and at least 65 years old, according to the state guidance.

More than 2 million doses of the post-infection treatment have been delivered to states across the country since early September, according to federal data.

California and Ohio have also acquired more doses of the treatment than New York, according to the data.

The company that has bought the Monoclonal Antibodies to attention is Regeneron. Their antibody combination approach to infectious diseases has been saving the world.

Regeneron’s infectious disease programs have led to an approved medicine for Ebola. Their COVID-19-related discovery efforts started in early 2020, when they utilized our VelociSuite® technologies to produce and evaluate hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies in our genetically engineered mice. Knowing from the beginning that we would take a combination approach, they identified similarly-performing antibodies from human COVID-19 survivors in order to maximize the pool of potential candidates. By June, they had selected and progressed the two potent, complementary and non-competing antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, into large-scale manufacturing and clinical trials.

Viruses, by their nature, mutate over time leading to variant forms. With two (or more) complementary antibodies reduced potency in response to a certain strain as they happen.

They have hundreds of additional investigational, neutralizing antibodies in their labs that could form new combinations that might be useful against future variants.

Regeneron is a company to keep your eyes on.