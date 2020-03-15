NYC and The Coronavirus

The NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Edward Delatorre has fallen ill with a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools beginning Monday. This will last until at least April 20 and possibly for the school year.

New York City has a total of 326 confirmed cases of the virus and five deaths. In the state of New York there are more than 700 cases.

De Blasio will also be ordering hospitals to cancel non-emergency surgeries beginning on Monday. De Blasio also ordered the city’s famed restaurants, theaters, bars and movie houses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Any restaurant, bar or cafe selling food will only be able to do so via delivery or take-out, according to the mayor.

More than 50,000 restaurants in New York were expected to shutter by Tuesday at 9 a.m. According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants account for more than $51 billion in annual revenue and have more than 800,000 employees.

De Blasio on Sunday that he isn’t ruling out quarantining New York City as cases of coronavirus in the most populous U.S. city skyrocketed this week.

‘Every option is on the table in a crisis,’ de Blasio told CNN.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, It’s changing every hour so we’re going to constantly make new decisions.”

There was no word yet on how long the businesses would remain closed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated “This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of #COVID19.”