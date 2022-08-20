NYC Experiential Event – Lumify Themed Tiny Home & National Sampling Tour and #LumifyEyeDance TikTok challenge sweepstakes

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
On Saturday, August 27, from 11am – 5pm  and  Sunday, August 28, from 11am – 5pm head to E 8th St & Lafayette St (Plaza across the street from Astor Pl Subway Station). Bausch + Lomb, the maker of Lumify® redness reliever eye drops, is launching a national product sampling tour that will run through four major U.S. metropolitan cities during the month of August.

Vincent Oquendo

The tiny home will offer visitors a refreshment bar with beverages and treats supplied by Astor Plate and interactive experiences, such as mini masterclass sessions taught by Lumify brand ambassador, Vincent Oquendo (@makeupbyvincent). Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet local social media influencer, Sia De Silva (@scouthecity) and record their TikTok eye dance videos at a selfie station as part of the #LumifyEyeDance TikTok challenge sweepstakes.

The #LumifyEyeDance challenges consumers to dance with their eyes to the beat of the Lumify®audio track for a chance to win an A-List makeover with celebrity makeup artist and Lumify® eye drops brand ambassador, Vincent Oquendo. The $10,500prize package will include travel and accommodations for two to New York, a $500AMEX gift card, a “dream kit” featuring products used during the makeover session, and professionally shot photographs to commemorate the event.

To enter the challenge sweepstakes, which began on July 25, 2022 and ends on August 31, 2022, consumers must post a video of their eye dance on TikTok set to the Lumify® song (found in the TikTok audio library) using the two official hashtags, #LumifyEyeDance and #WinIt.1 Prominent TikTok creators will help kick off the challenge by posting their own eye dance and encouraging others to participate.

