NYC Finds Way To Bribe Teens With Tickets for NYC Homecoming Week Concerts For August

In celebration of New York City’s comeback, Mayor de Blasio announced that tickets for all NYC Homecoming Week concerts to be held this August are now available at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek. The kicker is it is a bride for the vaccinated only.

Free tickets are now available for the “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” concert series produced by New York City, the Universal Hip Hop Museum, and IDEKO. The free concerts, are to be live streamed by Behind The Rhyme, a channel on Twitch, will be held:

Monday, August 16th, 3:00 p.m. at Orchard Beach in The Bronx

Tuesday, August 17th, 4:00 p.m. at Midland Beach on Staten Island

Thursday, August 19th, 4:00 p.m. at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn

Friday, August 20th, 4:00 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

Free tickets and VIP tickets for purchase are now available for “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert” produced by New York City, Clive Davis, and Live Nation. This historic concert, presented by Citi® and Expedia® and to be aired exclusively on CNN, will be held on Saturday, August 21st at 5:00 p.m. at the Great Lawn in Central Park.

Additional free tickets for the “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” concert series, along with free tickets and VIP tickets for purchase for “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert” will be released on:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT

Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

To enter a NYC Homecoming Week concert, all attendees who are age 12 or over must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, except for persons who are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability, who will be provided reasonable accommodation. Unvaccinated minors under the age of 12 may accompany a vaccinated adult. Face coverings are required for unvaccinated minors under the age of 12 and who are over age two and medically able to tolerate a face-covering.

Proof of vaccination includes at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca/Oxford.

Attendees can present proof of vaccination by showing their:

CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card;

A photo (digital or printout) of their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card;

New York City COVID SAFE App; or

New York State Excelsior Pass. (Note: You do not have to be a New York State resident to obtain an Excelsior Pass, however, you must be fully vaccinated to use the pass. Examples: Second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.)

An attendee who is not able to get vaccinated because of a disability will be required to:

Sign an attestation to that effect to enter the concert;

Present proof of a negative COVID PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test taken within 72 hours prior to the concert; and

If medically able to tolerate a face-covering, wear a mask for the entire duration of the concert.

All attestations are subject to verification and anyone found to have intentionally provided false information may be subject to a criminal misdemeanor violation that may result in penalties.

No ticket refunds or exchanges will be issued, and tickets will not be honored if the attendee is unable to provide proper proof of vaccination at the time of the event or has not attested that they are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability.

A celebration of New York City’s resilience, NYC Homecoming Week will drive support for the mom-and-pop businesses and local organizations that define our neighborhoods and that kept the heart of our city beating throughout the COVID pandemic.

Held from August 14th through August 22nd, NYC Homecoming Week events will also include:

Free film and TV screenings by Rooftop Films;

Cultural activities and public art; and

Iconic events including NYC Restaurant Week and Summer Streets.

Visit nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek for more information. View the NYC Homecoming Week Social Media Toolkit at: on.nyc.gov/HomecomingWeekToolkit.