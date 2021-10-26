MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

NYC Firefighters, Police Officers, Health Care Workers, Teachers Join Thousands In March Against City Vaccine Mandate

NYC Firefighters, Police Officers, Health Care Workers, Teachers Join Thousands In March Against City Vaccine Mandate

Thousands of protesters, have had it with de Blasio’s vaccine mandate. Workers from all walks of life including firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, paramedics, teachers tied up traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday October 26th in the The “Anti-Mandate March For Choice.”

50,000 workers in health-care and education employees were caught between a rock and a hard place on Friday. Anyone who does not comply with the mandate will be placed on unpaid leave starting next Monday, November 1.

Can someone please tell me when did we have to bride people to take something that was good for them? De Blasio has offered as an incentive, $500 to workers who go against their principle and decide to get vaccinated.

De Blasio stated, “The vast, vast majority” of city residents have elected to get vaccinated. This is a lie. Most people I know who are vaccinated were forced.

“85% of all adults in the city having gotten at least one dose.” And why haven’t they gotten the second dose or the booster, because it made them seriously ill.

“a super-super majority of has (the word should have been have) decided this is the right thing to do.” Really?

The “Anti-Mandate March For Choice,” followed a smaller-scale demonstration on Sunday outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. NBA star Kyrie Irving, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, has been sidelined by the team until he complies with the city’s vaccine requirement.

“This Is Tyranny” state the protestors and I agree. This is NOT a choice and if it was so right why is the other side not allowed to have a voice? A video of this march was on YouTube and Facebook until the “woke” decided it was too powerful and removed any trace.

NOBODY SHOULD TELL US WHAT TO DO WITH OUR BODIES!

Health

