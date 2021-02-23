NYC Ice Rinks Are In The News

Featured photo: Valerie Levine, ITNY soloist, in “Arctic Memory” – Photo by Josef Pinlac

Mayor de Blasio “will allow” the Trump Organization to continue operating Wollman and Lasker Rinks in Central Park through the end of the season, after an outcry from skaters and thier parents. Comptroller Scott Stringer called on the Mayor to change his mind stating “The failure of City Hall to have a backup plan that keeps kids skating in this pandemic winter is pathetic. There should never have been suspension of activity.”

Not only did deBlasio make parents and kids unhappy, but by closing the rinks he made 250 New Yorkers unemployed.

Ella Bauer, ITNY apprentice, in “Puttin’ on the Ritz”… Photo by Hideki Aono

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) presents a City Skate Pop Up Concert at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Thursday, February 25 at 4pm at The Rink at Bryant Park. ITNY performers include Aaron Singletary and Val Levine, with choreography by Douglas Webster and Jody Sperling. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4pm

Aaron Singletary Photo by Hideki Aono

Aaron Singletary will perform “Fragile,” in honor of long-time ITNY performer Alyssa Stith and Black History Month. Fragile is choreographed by Douglas Webster with music by Sting. Professional soloist Val Levine will perform Arctic Memory, a visually beautiful piece and environmentally conscious creation about Global Warming by dance choreographer Jody Sperling. This version of Arctic Memory is adapted from material Sperling developed during a 43-day polar science mission to the Arctic. The costume is a long cape, hand-painted with designs suggestive of Arctic pack ice melting and the sound scape is taken from the actual sounds of the Arctic ice pack moving as it melts. The work also draws inspiration from modern-dance pioneer Loïe Fuller (1862-1928).

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC’s only free-admission skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 28, 2021, and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including The Shops, delicious food offerings at the heated Lodge Deck, the Curling Caféand Cozy Igloos.