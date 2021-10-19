NYC Icons Celebrate Halloween at New, York, New York!

This year, New York Icons are coming together to celebrate Halloween at a very special installment of Susanne Bartch’s show New, York, New York!, which will happen on Thursday, Oct 28th, followed by the spectacular Halloween Ball after party. The evening will take place in the heart of the theatre district at Sony Hall, 235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036, with the doors opening at 8:00 pm and the afterparty starting right after the show till the spooky hours of 4 am.

Produced by the legendary master of ceremonies Susanne Bartsch, the show is a theatrical extravaganza uniquely merging the worlds of burlesque, vaudeville, dance, and fashion. Showcasing the finest talent NYC nightlife has to offer, the cast of New, York, New York!includes international icon and original club-kid Amanda Lepore, trailblazing comedy star Murray Hill, pole-dancing wonder Làszlò Major, burlesque’s bubbliest libation Dirty Martini, nightlife aficionado with the sultriest voice Joey Arias, showstopping one-man-Russian-circus Leonid The Magnificent, Upper East Side’s daintiest rocker Mrs. Smith, vocal powerhouse Rocky Lanes, endlessly alluring showgirl Lola Van Rox, a rubber fever-dream Julie Atlas Muz, showstopping bootylicious diva Precious, reigning Mx Bushwig Neon Calypso, and many more! The after-party Ball will be hosted by Lepore, downtown it-girl Linux, makeup extraordinaire Ryan Burke, and others; and will feature performances by Dragula’s sensation Maddelynn Hatter, visionary performance artist Thee Suburbia, drag firebrand Ruby Fox, and gender-defying vision in neon Chartruice; with the beats by Boyyyish, Amber Valentine, and Tommie Sunshine.

An integral part of reviving the arts and culture in the Big Apple, New, York, New York! was one of the first shows to welcome a weekly live audience when it opened in May 2021. And the audience is an important part of the show. Turning extravagant looks to match the performers and Ms. Bartsch herself, the audience members are in constant dialogue with the hosts, and are even brought to the stage. This sense of unity and belonging is what makes New, York, New York! a magic place, where everyone truly feels at home.

Bringing people together is who the cultural shapeshifter Susanne Bartsch is at her core. The indefatigable pioneer of party extravaganza, Bartsch has been throwing New York City’s most fabulous and inclusive events since the 1980s. Some of those include the legendary Love Ball, which served as a benefit to help fight HIV/AIDS, and On Top, a weekly dance party at the glamorous Le Bain rooftop, which put Tuesday nights on the map. Constantly pushing the boundaries and embracing innovation, she has become the quintessential promoter in the city that defines nightlife. Her legacy has been commemorated in a 2015 Fashion Institute of Technology exhibit Fashion Underground: The World of Susanne Bartsch, and a 2017 documentary Susanne Bartsch: On Top (available on Amazon Prime).

Bartschland will also be hosting its annual Halloween Extravaganza BOOM! on top of the Standard Hotel, High Line. Hosted by our regular Bartschland troupe, BOOM! will occupy both Le Bain and The Boom Boom Room, and will feature shows by Martini and Calypso. Bartsch’s signature party On Top also continues to take place on Tuesdays at Le Bain, from 10:00 pm till 4:00 am. Both these events are free-entrance; the Standard Hotel, High Line is located at 848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014.

So forget your troubles, turn your most extravagant look, and come celebrate Halloween with us at Sony Hall…. Because there is no place like NEW YORK, NEW YORK!