NYC May No Longer Be The Home You Know

Before they came by bus, Mayor Eric Adams stated he wanted to house 3,000 illegal immigrants in hotels and have you pay for it. How did they get here? During May and July of this year, New York state flew at least 3,000 if not 4,000 immigrants here in the dead of night.

Don’t believe me just watch.

It was ok though when New York was at the helm. Now this weekend Texas Gov. Abbott bussed in at least 68 more illegal migrants into NYC, but this time they were sick and had COVID. At least this time they are telling us the truth that these people that are being let in are sick.

It seems it’s ok to run around without a mask or a vacation card if you came here illegally. That we embrace.

This country has double standards for many things.

All I can think about is this song and its words. I dedicate ” I Am I Said’ to the people of NYC.

L.A.’s fine, the sun shines most the time
And the feeling is “lay back”
Palm trees grow and rents are low
But you know I keep thinkin’ about
Making my way back
Well I’m New York City born and raised
But nowadays
I’m lost between two shores
L.A.’s fine, but it ain’t home
New York’s home
But it ain’t mine no more
“I am”… I said
To no one there
And no one heard at all
Not even the chair
“I am”… I cried
“I am”… said I
And I am lost and I can’t
Even say why
Leavin’ me lonely still
Did you ever read about a frog
Who dreamed of bein’ a king
And then became one
Well except for the names
And a few other changes
If you talk about me
The story is the same one
But I got an emptiness deep inside
And I’ve tried
But it won’t let me go
And I’m not a man who likes to swear
But I never cared
For the sound of being alone
“I am”… I said
To no one there
And no one heard at all
Not even the chair
“I am”… I cried
“I am”… said I
And I am lost and I can’t
Even say why
“I am”… I said
“I am”… I cried
“I am”
When are we finally going to say “I’m mad as hell and I’m not taking it anymore.”

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

