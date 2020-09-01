NYC Mayor Is At It Again

We do expect – and pray for and expect – a vaccine in the spring that will allow us to get more back to normal.” Mayor de Blasio 8/31/2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio “suggests” that indoor dining won’t happen until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, even though the rest of the state is eating out. New Jersey restaurants open on Friday and Connecticut opened their eating establishments in July. Philadelphia opens September 8th. California and NYC are the only places not allowing their restaurants to open.

De Blasio, is also considering whether to extend the outdoor dining policy beyond October 31, but considering he stated that he was reluctant to restart indoor dining because it’s an activity for middle- and upper-income New Yorkers, how does one have any trust in this mayor?

A Queens restaurant today spearheaded a class-action lawsuit against the mayor, governor and attorney general, arguing that indoor dining restrictions still in place for New York City restaurants violate their owners’ constitutional rights and put their businesses in jeopardy.

NYC’s teachers union said delegates could hold a strike vote Tuesday if Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Education fail to take additional steps to protect staff and students from the coronavirus when schools open September 10th. 1,700 schools are affected.

Gail Brewer stated “I wrote to Mayor de Blasio to ask why he was withholding $12 million in school capital funds I allocated last year, as the Post reports. Meant for technology, HVAC upgrades, bathroom repairs and refillable water bottle stations, the money would help make schools safer for next month’s return and further enable remote learning.

de Blasio will also delay in sending pink slips to 22,000 municipal employees in the hopes of securing a $5 billion loan from the state government. Maybe he should ask his wife’s company ThriveNYC for the missing $565 million. Or maybe he could lay off her $1.1million staff. What about the price tag of $17,680.00 a night per hotel, for the homeless that adds up to $548,080.00 a month per hotel, with 139 hotels. That adds up to $76,183,120.00