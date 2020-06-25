MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut Quarantine

NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut Quarantine

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have told Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, if you come to our state you will have to quarantine for 14 days. 

Considering New York is planning to defund the police by 1 billion, cops will now be expected to stop cars with license plates from the affected states to ask the person why they are not quarantining and how long they have been in the state for. 

According to a T2C writer in Texas, when she first went back to Texas her home state, she had to be quarantined for 14 days. They took her address and she had to sign papers. They came knocking on her door to make random checks. The same happened to a couple, who went down to Florida that I know.

what makes this so crazy is Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this yesterday morning and the edict started at Midnight the next day. Snarkly he was quoted as saying “Get on a flight fast.” Airline prices to New York went from a $1000 to $100 in about an hour.

If you have traveled past midnight and get caught not quarantining, you will be fined $2,000. Caught a second time, $5,000 and if they you have ’caused harm’, $10,000. This comes with the news that Mayor Bill de Blasio will still celebrate Independence Day this year with Macy’s fireworks show despite the coronavirus pandemic, lasting 5 nights.

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

4th of July Will Last From the 29th Til The 4th

Suzanna BowlingJune 25, 2020
Read More

In Memoriam: The Inaugural Antonyo Awards Paid Tribute

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2020
Read More

Juneteenth Jubilee: An Artist-Led Musical Celebration of Black Lives

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2020
Read More

Get Ready For Phase Two

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2020
Read More

Gay Pride Gets Their Parade Virtually

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2020
Read More

In Memoriam: The Drama Desk Pays Tribute

Suzanna BowlingJune 14, 2020
Read More

911 Who’s Going To Answer?

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2020
Read More

NYC Officially Opens on Monday

Suzanna BowlingJune 7, 2020
Read More

The Take Down of NYC Continues

Suzanna BowlingJune 3, 2020
Read More