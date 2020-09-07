NYC News: 465 Restaurants and Counting Are Suing Both Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio, Protestors and Crime

More than 450 New York City restaurants are suing both the Governor and the Mayor for $2 billion over a continued ban on indoor dining. With the outdoor dining relief ending on October 31st, there is no end to this ban in sight. Indoor dining is allowed in New York State with the exception of New York City, leaving a class-action lawsuit against the state and the city.

Even Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta, of the Joanne Trattoria restaurant at 70 W 68th Street has gotten in on the lawsuit.

CNN States: “Nearly two-thirds of New York restaurants could be out of business as soon as January”, yet pools, bowling alleys, amusement parks and public swimming pools were allowed to open.

Despite that number Gov. Cuomo says he won’t let New York City reopen its restaurants for indoor dining until the city comes up with a plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Yet both he and the Mayor allow protestors to not only gather in larger groups without masks, but they shipped in homeless men who are terrorizing eaters.

Restaurants and bars all over New York State have opened, except New York City. Maybe because Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated, “he’s reluctant to restart indoor dining because it’s an activity for middle- and upper-income New Yorkers that clashes with his pledge to transform the Big Apple’s “tale of two cities” with progressive policies.”

Five were men and two women ranging from 18 – 30, included Clara Kraebber, 20 a wealthy college student, were among the eight people arrested for causing over $100,000 in damage to manhattan businesses in the Flatiron District. The “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement” were in charge of lighting trash cans on fire, adding scrawled graffiti, carrying banners saying “Death to America” and “Free All Prisoners”. Protesters attacked diners at Cote, a Korean steakhouse. Not all the protestors were from NYC, at least one of the rioters arrested was from Portland.

Crime continues in NYC as a 74-year-old woman was punched in the face after three teens, a girl and two boys, grabbed her purse and she fought back. A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Queens. A 23, man was wounded and another man, 40, was shot and left in a critical condition in Brooklyn. And these are only the crimes I know about.

My heart breaks for a city falling through the cracks.