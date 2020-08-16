NYC News: Shootings, Moving, Debt and Openings

Mayor Bill de Blasio, plans to lay off 22,000 public workers on October 1st unless another source of cash comes through. After defending, crippling and tying the hands of the men in blue, De Blasio did not deny that police would be spared from layoffs when asked about it.

Let’s not forget the bill for shipping in homeless men from the outer boroughs into Manhattan. The hotels are being paid $170 a night and they house 2 people, which means the hotel are getting $340 a night per room. They bussed in 52 MEN, not women or children per hotel. That is $17,680.00 a night per hotel, which is $548,080.00 a month per hotel. They are in a 139 hotels in Manhattan servicing these men. Could the price tag of $76,183,120.00 not have stop the 22,000 lay offs. Let that sink in because I am sure this been going on since May, so now the price tag is $228,549,360.00. This amount could easily fund jobs to people who desperately need them. Why aren’t we screaming mad.

“de Blasio is to blame for the city’s rising crime and exodus”, former police commissioner Bernard Kerik stated on The Ingraham Angle. “His support of Black Lives Matters, Antifa, his Marxist statements and his blasé response to businesses and its residents, is despicable. He let hundreds, if not a couple of thousand people off Rikers Island, he sent them home. Some of them very, major violent criminals. Every move he has made has been done in an attempt to diminish the police department.”

In my local community newsletter a man stated “I’m hoping to break my lease early to get out of midtown. Area feels unsafe now.”

Officer John Jeff

Between Friday and Saturday in NYC 40 were shot. 3 are dead. In Jamaica, Queens, a 28- off-duty correction officer, he was shot in the head and chest. He was killed. Police sources say the murder of Officer John Jeff was a planned hit. He was boxed in by three cars, as he was in his car when the assailant grabbed his department-issued firearm and shoot him several times. Then took off with the gun.

The victim and the shooter. Notice the victim wears no mask so we can tell who he is, the shooter is covered up.

At Grand Central Terminal, a 40-year-old tapped on a victim’s shoulder and shot him while waiting on the platform for a southbound 4 train.

A 36 year old man was left for dead Saturday morning physically assaulted in Greenwich Village. The assailant was a Black man with green dreadlocks who wore a black shirt, black shorts and red sneakers.

No arrests have been made and even if they were these same criminals would be released without bail thanks to our wonderful lawmakers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted· Aug 12, 2017 “The white supremacists have taken their hate, violence, and intolerance to the streets. We will not be intimidated by domestic terrorism.” Notice he was writing this in 2017.

New York has been named the worst state in the U.S. for its economic outlook as New York City is seeing record numbers of people “fleeing the city.”

In the meanwhile Governor Cuomo will allow museums, aquariums and other cultural centers in New York City to reopen in the coming weeks. He will be release reopening guidelines for gym’s on Monday. Sadly he is still punishing restaurant owners, as he allowed public pools to open where virus spread like wildfire. The CDC says no, but I had to stop going to public pools because every time I did I got sick.