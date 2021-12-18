NYC Shutting Down From COVID, Mutated Omicron Variant and Tuberculosis, Yet The Ball Drop a Go

The Broadway League has launched a new website to help find performance schedules of every Broadway show, as well as upcoming special holiday performance times. The site, bwaytoday.com, provides access to each show’s individual website for further information, and listings includes the most up-to-date information on performance times and reflects any cancellations.

This site did not help Broadway’s Company when the audience was released after eight minutes due to two cast members who threw up back stage and they had already sent their understudies home.

The newest Covid case is Hadestown, which will not return until at least the 19th.

Company joins MJ who will not return until December 27, Hamilton (According to a cast member, there are 19 positive cases at Hamilton. ), Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge!, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical until the 20th, and more. Ain’t Too Proud announced on Twitter that it was canceling Tuesday night’s showing due to a “breakthrough COVID-19 case. Also shut was Jagged Little Pill, Freestyle Love Supreme, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Wicked. Alvin Ailey Dance Company at NY City Center is canceled for the rest of the season.

According to data from the New York City Department of Health, the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate, has beem increasing over the past week. In the past week, the city has reported 2,899 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 810 probable cases. The data also shows that over the past month, the city is seeing a daily average COVID-19 positivity rate of 3.93 percent.

If that weren’t bad enough there was a tuberculosis outbreak at Goldman Sachs. Fox News has reported it, yet main stream news has kept silent. WHY!

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes cancelled the remainder of their 2021 Season.

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The production, which had been scheduled to run through January 2, 2022.

And yet amid a rise in Covid-19 cases that have canceled some Broadway performances, the city will go ahead with the ball drop on New Year’s Eve. The new heavily mutated omicron variant that experts believe is more transmissible has also been found in the city and is spreading, according to health officials.

“We’re going to watch very carefully,” said a Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “It’s still more than two weeks away. And if at any point we need to alter the plan, we will.”