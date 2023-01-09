NYC Winter Outing…Here Are Some Options

There’s so much more to see in NYC, and now you can do it for less. You’ll find attractions, museums, tours, and more in the NYC Must-See Week category, all with 2-for-1 admission. Want to soar above the city? See NYC’s latest ride at RiseNY, and then head over to Empire State Building to take in NYC’s skyline! Or how about a visit to MoMA to see some of the world’s best modern art, and then after you lace up your ice skates at Wollman Rink in Central Park? Sit under the big top of the Big Apple Circus and then to the Top of the Rock Observation Deck for a birds-eye view of Manhattan. The Must-See Week category has so many options to choose from; the possibilities are endless.

Art can change the world. This statement has never been better served at Arcadia Earth. This immersive experience is themed around climate change & sustainability. Interactive and insightful – it is as beautiful as it is educational. If you are looking to make a change on bad habits or are interested in ways to help better serve the planet, this is for you. It is an eye-opening experience and a perfect educational spot to bring kids.

What exactly is the NYC Winter Outing? It is a combination of Restaurant Week, Broadway Week, Must-See Week, and the newly added NYC Hotel Week:

The NYC Winter Outing event runs from Jan. 18 – Feb. 13th. All are discount programs to allow visitors and New Yorkers alike to build their own experience while exploring the Big Apple. There is something for every family, every age, and interest. You can build an itinerary for an ultimate day out, or book a few activities and spread them out over the next couple of weeks. The options are endless.