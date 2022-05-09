NYCC Encores’ Soars High Into The Woods

All those wishes and rhythms that make up Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical, Into the Woods, are on full display at the New York City Center Encores‘ deliciously good production. As always, the series has brought together the best of the best, this time to usher forth a magnificently fun retelling of those classic fairytales, and what really happens after that seemingly final ‘Happily Ever After‘. Sondheim’s fairytale adventure is a forever joy, delivering a connected, clever piece of storytelling, that takes smart twists and turns with several well-known children’s bedtime stories, weaving them skillfully together into a magical musical about wishing and wanting, and what happens when you actually get what you dream for. All played out in the white birch woods of the majestic New York City Center, but also, deep inside the darkness of a child’s inner fear. “Lions and Tigers and Bears” are nowhere to be seen, but well-dressed wolves are certainly prowling around just waiting and wishing for a young girl to wander off the path.
Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Neil Patrick Harris, Sara Bareilles, Ann Harada, Cole Thompson, and Kennedy Kanagawa in Into the Woods. Photo: Joan Marcus.
Assembled so beautifully well in this Encores! production, the piece unwinds the magical and the haunting, creating a bit of wonderfully insightful escapism for us all to devour like a wolve in gramma’s clothing. Trouble lurks outside, in the air, and in our politics, as big and scary as a big, old giant falling from the skies, and all we can do is keep our eyes peeled so we don’t get crushed. Directed with a joyful acknowledgment of the fine cast collected, Lear DeBessonet (Public/Disney’s Hercules; Public’s Miss You Like Hell) executes the task most affectively and efficiently, finding its joy inside Sondheim’s smart words and melodies. The overlaying is magnificent, and although I thought the piece could use a bit more intrepid introspection into the darkness and sensuality of the lyrics, the production steadfastly unearths a straightforward innocence deep in the entangled darkness. There is a gentle clarity to the nostalgic magical moments of fear and frustration, yet “nice is different than good” one might add. But, all and all, it doesn’t hurt this production, mainly because it is full of wildly wonderful performances and equally fun comedic play unpacked and delivered with bravado by a phenomenal cast within a wonderful classic musical tale.
Under the excellent musical direction of Rob Berman, Encores! music director (Broadway’s Bright Star) and the ultra-fine Encores! Orchestra, the fine cast illuminates the tales within with precise gloriousness. They are all outstanding, particularly – and it’s not surprising as they are the best parts of Into The Woods – the incomparable Heather Headley (Broadway’s The Color Purple) as the witchiest of wonderful witches. She finds the fun in the fierceness, embracing the distortions and the transformation with glee and a solid well-founded sense of confidence. Her deformed initial appearance radiates menace and surprising humor, but she also finds power and deliciousness in her (not so magical) glam role switcheroo, courtesy of costume designer Andrea Hood (Public’s Twelfth Night), which only accentuates her star power and bravado. Her Act Two powerless motherly witch persona, desperate for attachment and love, finds a glorious edge in her ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘Children Will Listen’, which are both equally emotional and utterly outstanding. It’s an exciting performance and is as playful as it is powerful.
My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond.
Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible!
As it seems you all love a good list, here's two.
FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order):
Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date.
Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008
Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far),
Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009
FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different):
Angels in American, both on Broadway and off
Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987
Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012
Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986
And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list.
These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading.
And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy.
For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com
Google+
YouTube
RSS