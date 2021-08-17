NYCNext Has Released Their Campaign To Bring Back Tourists

New York City actors, singers, musicians, and late night hosts came together to produce a video rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” to encourage the city’s recovery from the pandemic and drive civic engagement.

Sara Bareilles

Put together by grassroots organization NYCNext, the video is meant to encourage the city’s recovery from being shut down due to COIVD-19. You can see the video here.

Kelli O’Hara alto brings a sense of warmth

The “New York State of Mind” video features an array of artists from multiple disciplines and industries – including Zeshan B., Sara Bareilles, Mario Cantone, Victoria Clark, Cautious Clay, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Jerry Dixon, Chloe Flower, Billy Joel’s daughter and singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, Joseph Joubert, Tom Kitt, The Klezmatics, The Yankees, LaChanze, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brian Newman, Kelli O’Hara, Joan Osborne, Peppermint, Angie Pontani, Anaïs Reno, Mark Rivera, David Rosenthal, Bobby Sanabria, Ben Stiller and Suzanne Vega. The performers were shot and recorded in all 5 Boroughs in locations such as Birdland, the Brooklyn Museum, Columbia University, La Casita de Chema, Maimonides Park, NYU, Open Jar Studios, Red Hook Winery, Russ & Daughters, Steinway & Sons Factory, Tom’s Restaurant, and the Wonder Wheel among many others.

Alexa Ray Joel

Maryam Banikarim, co-founder of NYCNext, said in a statement about the video: “Our goal with this project is to create a collective movement of New York City pride. We want to celebrate our artists as well as the city we love and inspire everyone to step in and support NYC in whichever way works for them.”

Stephen Colbert

NYCNext also has a section called Love Letters which gives heartfelt messages of encouragement.

LaChanze brought energy to the video

NYCNext live also brought the pop-up events designed to bring creative energy and economic support to neighborhoods in all five boroughs.